This Functional iPhone 6s Was Built Entirely From Spare Parts Bought in China

Wednesday April 12, 2017 3:01 PM PDT by Juli Clover
Former software engineer Scotty Allen wanted to find out if it was possible to build an iPhone entirely from spare parts, so he decided to visit Shenzhen, China to see if he could collect all the requisite pieces.

As it turns out, it is indeed possible to build an iPhone from scratch using a hodgepodge of parts, as Allen demonstrates in the video below.


He built a like-new 16GB iPhone 6s using components that were purchased in the cell phone parts markets of Huaqiangbei, China. The finished iPhone 6s is fully functional and comes complete with a working Touch ID Home button because the logic board and the Home button were purchased together.

Allen didn't save any money building an iPhone from the ground up -- on reddit, he says he spent "well over $1,000," but that ended up including extra parts, components that broke, or tools that were unnecessary. He thinks approximately $300 worth of parts actually went into the iPhone.

Because iPhone 7 parts were still difficult to find when he embarked on the project, Allen chose to build a previous-generation iPhone 6s. While most of the parts weren't too difficult to obtain, he says it was hard to get his hands on a logic board. He also had help from many of the vendors who sold the parts during the assembly process.

Allen outlines his experience building the iPhone in the video above, but additional details on sourcing the components and the assembly process can be found on his blog.
7 comments


Top Rated Comments

(View all)
Avatar
Loucifer
15 minutes ago at 03:12 pm

('//www.macrumors.com/2017/04/12/iphone-6s-made-from-spare-parts/')


Former software engineer Scotty Allen wanted to find out if it was possible to build an iPhone entirely from spare parts ('https://strangeparts.com/how-i-made-my-own-iphone-in-china/'), so he decided to visit Shenzhen, China to see if he could collect all the requisite pieces.

As it turns out, it is indeed possible to build an iPhone from scratch using a hodgepodge of parts, as Allen demonstrates in the video below.

[MEDIA=youtube]leFuF-zoVzA[/MEDIA]

He built a like-new 16GB iPhone 6s using components that were purchased in the cell phone parts markets of Huaqiangbei, China. The finished iPhone 6s is fully functional and comes complete with a working Touch ID Home button because the logic board and the Home button were purchased together.

Allen didn't save any money building an iPhone from the ground up -- on reddit ('https://www.reddit.com/r/iphone/comments/64yesp/i_made_my_own_iphone_in_china_this_is_a_video_of/'), he says he spent "well over $1,000," but that ended up including extra parts, components that broke, or tools that were unnecessary. He thinks approximately $300 worth of parts actually went into the iPhone.

Because iPhone 7 parts were still difficult to find when he embarked on the project, Allen chose to build a previous-generation iPhone 6s. While most of the parts weren't too difficult to obtain, he says it was hard to get his hands on a logic board. He also had help from many of the vendors who sold the parts during the assembly process.

Allen outlines his experience building the iPhone in the video above, but additional details on sourcing the components and the assembly process can be found on his blog ('https://strangeparts.com/how-i-made-my-own-iphone-in-china/').

Article Link: This Functional iPhone 6s Was Built Entirely From Spare Parts Bought in China ('//www.macrumors.com/2017/04/12/iphone-6s-made-from-spare-parts/')

I was wondering where my stolen iPhone6s had ended up
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
HappyDude20
21 minutes ago at 03:05 pm
Imagine building a beautiful iPhone 4 out of iPhone 7 parts?!

Oh baby.

One can dream.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
Quu
12 minutes ago at 03:15 pm
I watched this today and it was really quite interesting, the guy made a great video :)
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
Patches_McMatt
8 minutes ago at 03:19 pm
$300 for an iPhone 6S 16gb? That's ridiculous. I only spent $329 for my 6S+ 64gb brand new when it came out.
Rating: 1 Votes
[ Read All Comments ]