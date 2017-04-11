Apple Seeds Second Public Beta of macOS 10.12.5 to Public Beta Testers

Apple today provided public beta testers with the second beta of macOS 10.12.5, an update that comes two weeks after the first 10.12.5 public beta was seeded and one day after developers received the second beta. macOS Sierra 10.12.5 follows the macOS Sierra 10.12.4 update, which introduced Night Shift for the Mac.
Beta testers who have signed up for Apple's beta testing program will receive the 10.12.5 macOS Sierra beta through the Software Update mechanism in the Mac App Store.
Those who want to be a part of Apple's beta testing program can sign up to participate through the beta testing website, which gives users access to both iOS and macOS Sierra betas. Betas should not be installed on a primary machine due to the potential for instability.
According to the release notes accompanying the first developer beta, macOS Sierra 10.12.5 "improves the stability, compatibility, and security of your Mac." No other information was provided.
With little information available from Apple's release notes, it is not clear what minor feature tweaks or bug fixes might be included in the update. Nothing notable has been discovered in the first two developer betas.
