MacRumors Giveaway: Win a $600 Accessory Package from Pad & Quill

For this week's giveaway, Pad & Quill is generously offering a package of accessories with a total retail value of over $600 for one lucky winner.
This prize package includes the company's Large Briefcase that can accommodate up to a 15-inch laptop and features full-grain American cowhide leather, parachute-grade nylon stitching, and a 25-year warranty. The Large Briefcase retails for $365 and is available in several color combinations.
Also included is Pad & Quill's book-style Cartella Slim Case for the 2016 15-inch MacBook Pro. Made with traditional book-binding techniques, it uses a re-attachable and residue-free 3M adhesive while leaving all ports and vents accessible. It's available in 3 colors and retails for $99.95.
Pad & Quill is also including a Lowry Leather Band band for the Apple Watch (both series 1 and 2). Available in three colors, it's made of full-grain vegetable-tanned leather with hand-finished stitching. It comes in two sizes to fit the 38mm and 42mm Apple Watch models and it retails for $109.95.
Last but not least, Pad & Quill is making sure you have something in which to carry your cash in style by including a Slim Front Pocket Wallet. Made of full-grain leather, it can hold up to six card plus cash. It has a pull-tab to make it easy to get cards out of the interior pocket, and a leather money clip strap to secure cash. Available in three leather colors, it retails for $59.95.
One winner will be chosen. The winner can select the desired leather and hardware (where available) color options for each item.
To enter to win, use the Rafflecopter widget below and enter your email address. Your email address will be used solely for contact purposes to reach the winner and ship the prize package. You can earn additional entries by subscribing to our weekly newsletter, subscribing to our YouTube channel, following us on Twitter, or visiting the MacRumors Facebook page.
Due to the complexities of international laws regarding giveaways, only U.S. residents who are 18 years of age or older are eligible to enter. To offer feedback or get more information on the giveaway restrictions, please refer to our Site Feedback section--this is where discussion of the rules will be redirected.
This contest will run from today (April 7) at 12:00 pm Pacific time through 12:00 pm Pacific time on April 14. The winner will be chosen randomly on April 14 and will be contacted by email. The winner will have 48 hours to respond and provide a shipping address. The prize package will be shipped to the winner for free.
MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Pad & Quill.
