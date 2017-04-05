Apple Releases Safari Technology Preview 27 With Bug Fixes and Feature Improvements

Apple today released a new update for Safari Technology Preview, the experimental browser Apple first introduced one year ago in March of 2016. Apple designed the Safari Technology Preview to test features that may be introduced into future release versions of Safari.
Safari Technology Preview release 27 includes fixes and improvements for JavaScript, Web API, Rendering, CSS, Web Inspector, Media, Accessibility, WebCrypto, and more. Browser changes include a new "Reload Page From Origin" option, which reloads a page without using cached resources, and the removal of the Disable Caches option from the Develop menu. Equivalent functionality is available using the Web Inspector's Network tab.
The Safari Technology Preview update is available through the Software Update mechanism in the Mac App Store to anyone who has downloaded the browser. Full release notes for the update are available on the Safari Technology Preview website.
Apple's aim with Safari Technology Preview is to gather feedback from developers and users on its browser development process. Safari Technology Preview can run side-by-side with the existing Safari browser and while designed for developers, it does not require a developer account to download.
