Feral Announces 'F1 2016' Coming to Mac on April 6 for $49.99

Feral Interactive announced today that F1 2016 is coming to the Mac on April 6 and has been refined using Apple's new graphics API, Metal.
F1 2016 is Codemasters' official game for the 2016 FIA Formula One World Championship and features extensive online multiplayer game modes that allow players to compete against up to 21 rivals on any of the 21 Grand Prix circuits.
The game includes the iconic Safety Car and Virtual Safety Car, the paddock, key figures from the world of F1 and all the drivers, teams and circuits. Players can also experience the height of the pre-race tension and feel the pressure of the all-important start with the introduction of the Formation Lap and manual starts.
The minimum system requirements for F1 2016 are a 2.8GHz Intel Core i5 processor running macOS 10.12.4, 8GB of RAM and a 2GB NVIDIA 680, AMD R9 280M, Intel Iris 540 or better. The recommended system requirements are a 3.3GHz Intel Core i7 processor running macOS 10.12.4, 16GB of RAM and a 4GB AMD R9 395X or better.
F1 2016 will be available through the Feral Store and Steam for $59.99 (£39.99) and available on the Mac App Store for $49.99 (£48.99). The game is also for pre-order on Feral's official store.
F1 2016 is Codemasters' official game for the 2016 FIA Formula One World Championship and features extensive online multiplayer game modes that allow players to compete against up to 21 rivals on any of the 21 Grand Prix circuits.
"It's been three years since a new F1 game graced the Mac and a lot has happened since then," said David Stephen, managing director of Feral. "F1 2016 is a massive step forward for the franchise, greatly improving upon the fastest and most thrilling on-track racing experience in gaming."At the heart of the game is an all-new career mode that Feral is calling the most immersive, in-depth mode ever featured in the franchise, and lets players pursue legendary status in the sport over up to ten back to back Formula One seasons.
The game includes the iconic Safety Car and Virtual Safety Car, the paddock, key figures from the world of F1 and all the drivers, teams and circuits. Players can also experience the height of the pre-race tension and feel the pressure of the all-important start with the introduction of the Formation Lap and manual starts.
The minimum system requirements for F1 2016 are a 2.8GHz Intel Core i5 processor running macOS 10.12.4, 8GB of RAM and a 2GB NVIDIA 680, AMD R9 280M, Intel Iris 540 or better. The recommended system requirements are a 3.3GHz Intel Core i7 processor running macOS 10.12.4, 16GB of RAM and a 4GB AMD R9 395X or better.
F1 2016 will be available through the Feral Store and Steam for $59.99 (£39.99) and available on the Mac App Store for $49.99 (£48.99). The game is also for pre-order on Feral's official store.