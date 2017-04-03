Apple to Announce Q2 2017 Earnings on May 2

Apple today updated its investor relations page to announce that it will share its earnings for the second fiscal quarter (first calendar quarter) of 2017 on Tuesday, May 2.
The earnings release will provide a look at sales of the iPhone 7 and the iPhone 7 Plus following Apple's record earnings results during the first quarter of 2017. It will also provide some insight into sales of the new MacBook Pro, which came out in October.
Apple's guidance for the second quarter of fiscal 2017 includes expected revenue of $51.5 to $53.5 billion and gross margin between 38 and 39 percent.
The quarterly earnings statement will be released at 1:30 PM Pacific/4:30 PM Eastern, with a conference call to discuss the report taking place at 2:00 PM Pacific/5:00 PM Eastern. MacRumors will provide coverage of both the earnings release and conference call on May 2.
