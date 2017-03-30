IFTTT Announces Support for iOS Applets Connected to Calendar and App Store

Popular automation platform IFTTT today announced a few new iOS-focused toolsets that will integrate Apple's Calendar and App Store into new applets, allowing users to streamline certain workflows related to each of Apple's applications.
With Calendar Applets, users can get important information funneled right into their daily agenda. This includes automation flows that add in weather reports to the calendar at certain times of the day, track Foursquare checkins and work hours, or get daily email summaries of every new Calendar event.
The company said that App Store Applets will keep a user's device "full of the newest and best apps" that Apple's store has to offer. With the new IFTTT feature, users can get notified when a certain app gets a price drop or receives an update, or even when a new game enters into popularity in the top ten free apps list.
Services that work with your smartphone or tablet have been an important part of IFTTT since the very beginning. Today we’re excited to announce two brand new ways to do more with your iOS devices: the iOS Calendar and App Store services.In total there are a collection of IFTTT applets for iOS users surrounding first-party Apple apps like Contacts, Reminders, Photos, and the Safari Reading List. The company has listed a few examples of these on its website here.
