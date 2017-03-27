T-Mobile's JUMP! Upgrade Program Now Includes AppleCare+

T-Mobile customers who purchase a smartphone or tablet on an Equipment Installment Plan, which divides the cost into monthly payments, can enroll in JUMP! for $12 per month and upgrade to a new smartphone or tablet once half the cost of their current device is paid off. T-Mobile covers the remaining payments.
Now, the carrier has added a perk for iPhone and iPad owners that makes JUMP! more competitive with Apple's iPhone Upgrade Program.
T-Mobile today announced that JUMP! now includes "AppleCare Services" for no additional charge. These services include typical AppleCare+ perks such as 24/7 priority access to AppleCare technical support via chat or phone and accidental damage coverage, including the same $29 fee for iPhone screen damage.
- 24/7 priority access to AppleCare technical support via chat or phoneBy comparison, Apple's iPhone Upgrade Program spreads out the full cost of an iPhone into monthly payments over two years with zero percent interest, with the option to upgrade to a new iPhone after 12 payments. AppleCare+ is included at no additional charge. Monthly payments start at $32.41/month.
- Low service fees such as $29 for iPhone screen damage
- $0 for battery service
- Apple-certified repair or replacement at Apple Stores and Apple Authorized Service Providers
- Hardware service with genuine Apple parts
- Software support for iOS, iCloud, and Apple-branded iOS apps
- Hardware repairs and service backed by Apple