Hands-On With Apple's New (PRODUCT)RED iPhone 7
Apple's new (PRODUCT)RED iPhone 7 and 7 Plus went on sale online and in retail stores around the world today, and after a short wait in line, we managed to get our hands on one of the new devices.
Made from a matte red aluminum, the red iPhone 7 is super pigmented and bright in real life, but aside from its snazzy new casing, it's identical to existing devices. Check out the video below for our detailed look at Apple's first red iPhone.
The new red iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus can be purchased from the online Apple Store and in retail locations, where supplies seem to be plentiful. There were lines at many stores around the country, however, so it could potentially sell out.
Prices for the red iPhone 7 start at $749, with the device available in 128 and 256GB capacities. Pricing for the red iPhone 7 Plus starts at $869.
The new iPhone 7 and 7 Plus are available in the United States and dozens of other countries today, and by the end of March, the device will be available in more than 40 countries and regions.
It's like an iPhone. But red!
It's red and white because Product Red has the red and white theme.
Yes, red and black is fancy too. But that's why it's red and white.
Would have looked better with a black front.
I prefer the black borders around the front instead of white. Even red in the front would be better than just plain white for me.
Check out the video below for our detailed look at Apple's first red iPhone.Thanks but I've seen a photo - I think I got it. ;)
Really puts the "red" in boRED design :p
Why wouldn't you just wait until september?Tim's pipeline is too full
Why wouldn't you just wait until september?
Is there truly a consumer that was holding off on buying an iphone 7 because of the lack of RED?
Rubbish white front stupid apple device just get skin
They could've at least put a red ring on the Touch ID sensor. Looks very very not bad though.
