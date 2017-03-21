Updated models with AMD graphics options expected in early 2017.
New (PRODUCT)RED iPhone 7 Plus Shown Off in Unboxing Video
Early this morning, Apple unveiled new Special Edition (PRODUCT)RED iPhone 7 and 7 Plus models, which feature a vibrant red aluminum finish paired with a silver Apple logo and white front bezels.
While the new red iPhone models won't be available for purchase until Friday, March 24, tech YouTuber Marques Brownlee got his hands on one of the new devices early, and has shown it off in the first (PRODUCT)RED iPhone unboxing video.
The (PRODUCT)RED iPhone ships in a box decorated with red text and a red iPhone, and inside, there's a (PRODUCT)RED insert alongside the regular manuals. Aside from that, the packaging is the same as other iPhone models with a charging cable and Lightning EarPods.
Brownlee's first reaction to the (PRODUCT)RED iPhone was "Wow, this thing is really red and really good looking." He goes on to say that it's as "ridiculously good as you think," and calls it the most photogenic iPhone he's seen in a long time.
According to Brownlee, in person, the device has an almost satin finish that is super saturated, and because it's not as dark as the Matte and Jet Black iPhones, it isn't as prone to showing fingerprints. Brownlee is not a fan of the white front of the device (he calls it "goofy") and says he'd prefer it with a black front.
Apple release the Special Edition (PRODUCT)RED iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus to celebrate more than 10 years of partnership with the (RED) charity. All (PRODUCT)RED purchases let customers contribute to the Global Fund to join the fight against HIV and AIDS.
Over the course of its 10 year partnership with (RED), Apple has been responsible for donating more than $130 million and is the largest corporate donor to the Global Fund.
The new (PRODUCT)RED iPhone models are available in 128GB and 256GB storage capacities, priced at $749/$849 for the iPhone 7 and $869/$969 for the iPhone 7 Plus. As mentioned above, the new devices will go on sale on Friday in more than 40 countries around the world.
