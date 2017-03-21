Chinese Mobile Dealer Teases Possible 'Red' Color Option for iPhone 7

Chinese mobile phone dealer Taobao has posted a teasing picture this morning that suggests a red color option could be appearing imminently for the iPhone 7 and/or iPhone 7 Plus.
As spotted by French tech blog igen.fr, the image very clearly plays on the possibility, with red marching ants outlining a blank handset among a throng of iPhone 7 Plus devices and the word "Ready?" underneath with the letters r, e, and d highlighted in red.
Japanese blog Mac Otakara has claimed Apple will host a March event to debut its new iPad Pro lineup, an iPhone SE with 128GB storage, new Apple Watch bands, and a red color option for iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus. While an event now looks unlikely, it's possible the red color could appear alongside other new products when Apple's online store comes back up within the next couple of hours.
(Thanks, Anna!)
