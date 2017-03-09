iOS 10.3 Beta 5 Showing TV App in Canada for Some Users

Apple's new TV app for iPhone and iPad is currently available in the United States only, but that may change in the near future.
TV app on iOS 10.3 beta 5 in Canada
The fifth beta of iOS 10.3 seeded to developers and public testers on Wednesday appears to include the TV app in place of the Videos app for some Canadian users, including myself. For context, my iPhone 7 Plus's region is set to Canada and I am signed into an Apple ID account linked to the Canadian store.
While the TV app can be opened, it is not fully functional. The "Watch Now" tab directs users to the "Store" tab, which does not load properly. The main "Library" tab listing TV shows and movies in a user's iTunes library does work, as does the "Search" tab, which integrates with apps such as Netflix.
Additionally, a few Canadian users on Reddit claim they do not see the TV app on iOS 10.3 beta 5. Given this is pre-release software, it is unclear if Apple is actually testing the TV app beyond the United States, or if there is simply a bug or glitch. We'll know for sure when iOS 10.3 is officially released.
Apple launched the TV app on iOS 10.2 in the United States to simplify the television-watching experience and help users discover new TV shows and movies to watch. The app provides a unified experience for accessing your TV shows and movies across multiple video apps, such as Netflix, Hulu, and HBO GO.
