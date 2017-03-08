Updated models with AMD graphics options expected in early 2017.
Apple Seeds Fifth Beta of iOS 10.3 to Developers
Registered developers can download the fifth iOS 10.3 beta from the Apple Developer Center or over-the-air with the proper configuration profile installed.
iOS 10.3 is a major update, introducing several new features and changes to the iOS 10 operating system. The biggest new consumer-facing feature is "Find My AirPods," which is designed to help AirPods owners locate a lost earphone. Find My AirPods records the last known location of when an AirPod was connected to an iOS device via Bluetooth and can play a sound on a lost AirPod.
Apple's latest update also introduces a new Apple File System (APFS), installed when an iOS device is updated to iOS 10.3. APFS is optimized for flash/SSD storage and includes features like strong encryption.
Apple plans to introduce some App Store changes in iOS 10.3, allowing developers to respond to customer reviews for the first time. iOS users are also able to label reviews in the App Store as "Helpful" or "Not Helpful," which should help surface the most relevant review content.
Apple also plans to limit the number of times developers can ask for a review, allow customers to leave app reviews without exiting an app, and provide a "master switch" that will let users turn off all app review request prompts.
Also new in iOS 10.3 is a redesigned app open/close animation, an Apple ID profile in Settings, a better breakdown of iCloud storage usage, warnings about outdated apps that won't work with future versions of iOS, HomeKit support for programmable light switches, improvements to SiriKit (bill paying, bill status, and scheduling future rides), CarPlay interface improvements, iCloud analytics options, and more.
• We don't know about battery life
• No Dark mode
• Safari isn't snappier
(Hopefully, this is the last one before a public release, I love the speed improvements of this release so far)
(Hopefully this is the last one before a public release, I love the speed improvements of this release so far)
Five betas is kinda scary for a point upgrade.
How so? Before the beta program, there was always a "risk" of jumping on a new iOS release. I personally am glad to see Apple giving developers and PB users an opportunity to have a sneak peek and offer feedback while others can just keep an eye on it to see whether they want to upgrade or not when the GM is released. Multiple betas should be good news (that bugs are being discovered and fixed prior to official release), not "kinda scary". Just my two cents.
Five betas is kinda scary for a point upgrade.Don't turn on the news.
Also, this is not uncommon lately. Most of them are going 5-7. I much prefer this method in comparison to no betas or 1 or 2 and a flawed release personally.
For those that will ask:
Now what is the battery life like?
Five betas is kinda scary for a point upgrade.Not really unusual, and certainly pretty far from anything like scary.
