Apple UK Online Store Promoting Limited Time 0% Interest Offer, Minimum Spend £399

Apple is promoting a limited time financing offer on its UK online store that allows customers to buy an Apple product and pay it back over 12 months without being charged any interest.
A minimum spend of £399 is required to qualify for the deal, which covers most products including MacBooks, iPads, and iPhones, although some Apple Watch 2 models are not eligible.
As an example, customers can pick up a new 13-inch MacBook Pro sans Touch Bar and pay back the cost at £120.75 per month, while a 32GB iPhone 7 Plus can be had for £59.92 per month.
Customers must choose "Financing" at the online checkout, where finance options include PayPal Credit and Barclays, although the offer is subject to status and is not guaranteed to be accepted. The offer ends on March 14, 2017.
A minimum spend of £399 is required to qualify for the deal, which covers most products including MacBooks, iPads, and iPhones, although some Apple Watch 2 models are not eligible.
As an example, customers can pick up a new 13-inch MacBook Pro sans Touch Bar and pay back the cost at £120.75 per month, while a 32GB iPhone 7 Plus can be had for £59.92 per month.
Customers must choose "Financing" at the online checkout, where finance options include PayPal Credit and Barclays, although the offer is subject to status and is not guaranteed to be accepted. The offer ends on March 14, 2017.
Tag: deals