Apple Pay Rolls Out Support for Charity Donations in the United Kingdom

Twenty-two United Kingdom-based charities now support donations through Apple Pay in apps and on the web, making it easier for interested patrons to give money to their favorite nonprofit organizations through Apple's mobile wallet (via Civil Society).
The collection of UK charities have begun accepting Apple Pay beginning today, so users can begin donating with an Apple device, including on Touch ID-supported iPhones, iPads, and now the late 2016 MacBook Pro. More charities are expected to support Apple Pay down the line.
The full list of charities launching Apple Pay support in the UK includes: ActionAid UK, Alzheimer's Society, Barnardo’s, British Heart Foundation, Cancer Research UK, Comic Relief, Concern Worldwide (UK), DEC, Marie Curie, Oxfam, (RED), The Royal British Legion, RNIB, RNLI, RSPB, RSPCA, Scope, Sightsavers, Unicef UK, VSO, WaterAid, and WWF-UK.
Catherine Cottrell, deputy director, fundraising, Unicef UK, said: “At Unicef UK we want to make giving as easy as possible. People are increasingly using mobiles and other digital devices to make payments so offering choice about how to donate is all the more important. Integrating Apple Pay makes donating both instant and effortless and secure for our supporters, and we hope that it will encourage more people to join us and share our mission to do whatever it takes, until every child is safe.”Today's announcement comes after Apple Pay was first accepted for charity donations within the United States last November, for organizations like UNICEF, charity:water, American Red Cross, World Wildlife Fund, and more. Before the introduction of Apple Pay in the donation process for charities, Apple's rules prevented iOS apps from collecting funds through Apple Pay, preventing charities from installing donation buttons inside their apps.
