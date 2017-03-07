Updated models with AMD graphics options expected in early 2017.
Apple Reveals First Public Sign of macOS 10.13
While the next major version of macOS likely won't be announced until the WWDC 2017 opening keynote on June 5, eagle-eyed blogger Pike's Universum has discovered what appears to be Apple's first public sign of macOS 10.13.
Specifically, the blog shared a portion of the App Store URL, otherwise known as a CatalogURL, for macOS 10.13. We were subsequently able to pinpoint the full URL by tweaking an older CatalogURL link, and it appears to be a secure HTTPS link originating from Apple's servers, so the screenshot is legitimate.
The full URL: https://swscan.apple.com/content/catalogs/others/index-10.13seed.merged-1.sucatalog.gz
We don't know much about what's coming in macOS 10.13 at this point, but visits we're receiving from Macs running pre-release versions of macOS 10.13 have been picking up steadily since the beginning of the year, presumably as Apple's engineers work on the operating system update ahead of its unveiling.
Visits to MacRumors from Macs running macOS 10.13
We don't know what the successor to macOS Sierra will be called, but in 2014, Apple trademarked a long list of names that could be used for future updates. Names range from popular beaches and well-known cities in California, where Apple is headquartered, to mountains, deserts, and animals.
A list of known trademarked names that have yet to be used: Redwood, Mammoth, California, Big Sur, Pacific, Diablo, Miramar, Rincon, Redtail, Condor, Grizzly, Farallon, Tiburon, Monterey, Skyline, Shasta, Mojave, Sequoia, Ventura, and Sonoma. An entirely different name is certainly possible too.
macOS 10.13 will likely be seeded to developers for testing purposes in early June ahead of a public release by the end of October. The beta will likely be available to public testers over the summer as well.
Specifically, the blog shared a portion of the App Store URL, otherwise known as a CatalogURL, for macOS 10.13. We were subsequently able to pinpoint the full URL by tweaking an older CatalogURL link, and it appears to be a secure HTTPS link originating from Apple's servers, so the screenshot is legitimate.
The full URL: https://swscan.apple.com/content/catalogs/others/index-10.13seed.merged-1.sucatalog.gz
We don't know much about what's coming in macOS 10.13 at this point, but visits we're receiving from Macs running pre-release versions of macOS 10.13 have been picking up steadily since the beginning of the year, presumably as Apple's engineers work on the operating system update ahead of its unveiling.
We don't know what the successor to macOS Sierra will be called, but in 2014, Apple trademarked a long list of names that could be used for future updates. Names range from popular beaches and well-known cities in California, where Apple is headquartered, to mountains, deserts, and animals.
A list of known trademarked names that have yet to be used: Redwood, Mammoth, California, Big Sur, Pacific, Diablo, Miramar, Rincon, Redtail, Condor, Grizzly, Farallon, Tiburon, Monterey, Skyline, Shasta, Mojave, Sequoia, Ventura, and Sonoma. An entirely different name is certainly possible too.
macOS 10.13 will likely be seeded to developers for testing purposes in early June ahead of a public release by the end of October. The beta will likely be available to public testers over the summer as well.
Related Roundup: macOS 10.13
Tag: Pike's Universum
Tag: Pike's Universum
Top Rated Comments(View all)
7 minutes ago at 06:12 am
Apple should really use this as an opportunity to unify. iOS 11 and macOS 11
IMO, hopefully not. I know a fair chunk of us think we want this but think it through: do we want to dummy down MacOS to be compatible with what iDevices can do or complicate iOS to better fit what whole computers can do? Full unification would involve such compromises. I know some of us look at Surface and think a Mac version of that is what we want but chat with people who really use Surface and see if they think duality built in is as great as spun in marketing focused on very select benefits.
8 minutes ago at 06:11 am
Sonoma sounds like a good name, rolls of the tongue nicely. Grizzly, please don't.
Well, we know it will support: APFS, improvements to Siri (maybe Hey, Siri support), tighter integration with iCloud - might sync the entire system to iCloud.
I hope they add a mobile metered connection setting, when I connect my MacBook Pro to my iPhones mobile hotspot, it depletes the data in no time. Windows 10 has this built in, while its not perfect, it helps a great deal with handing mobile data.
Apart from that Sierra has been pretty solid and I can say its been the case since I bought my first Mac in 2015. Came with Yosemite and each upgrade has been a good one.
Well, we know it will support: APFS, improvements to Siri (maybe Hey, Siri support), tighter integration with iCloud - might sync the entire system to iCloud.
I hope they add a mobile metered connection setting, when I connect my MacBook Pro to my iPhones mobile hotspot, it depletes the data in no time. Windows 10 has this built in, while its not perfect, it helps a great deal with handing mobile data.
Apart from that Sierra has been pretty solid and I can say its been the case since I bought my first Mac in 2015. Came with Yosemite and each upgrade has been a good one.
[ Read All Comments ]