'Vantage Calendar' is Apple's Free App of the Week

Apple is currently promoting Vantage Calendar as its Free App of the Week on the iOS App Store. Notable for its novel visual approach to calendar presentation, the app also features a number of lively design options for highlighting upcoming events in the user's schedule.
Central to Vantage is a 3D vertical timeline that users scroll up and down to move forwards and backwards through their calendar. Navigation is also mirrored by a horizontally scrolling strip across the top of the interface, which can be expanded to a monthly view with a single tap, or two taps for a more detailed view that fills the screen.
Adding an upcoming event is achieved by scrolling to the appropriate day and tapping the plus symbol, which causes an event card to expand fullscreen, where options exist to adjust the usual event options, as well as apply a color, sticker, and even a particular font to the event to make it more prominent in the timeline.
Vantage also includes a 2D horizontally scrolling hourly view of each day of the week, as well as a vertically scrolling flat panel view of the days ahead, both of which are accessible via a tab on the right of the main screen.
In addition, several different color themes can be found in the app's settings, which include a number of other visually impacting options.
Usually $3.99, Vantage Calendar is currently free on the App Store and is available to download for iPhone and iPad. [Direct Link]
