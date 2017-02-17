Microsoft Brings Animated GIF Support and Account Switching to OneDrive App

Microsoft updated its OneDrive">OneDrive iOS app this week with a couple of features requested by premium users, with added bonus that the improvements can be used by free 5GB account holders as well.
First up, Microsoft has added support for animated GIF files in OneDrive, which should come as good news for users working with marketing and promotional content. The GIFs can now be viewed from within the cloud file browser, instead of having to download and preview them outside the app.
Version 8.8.9 also brings fast account switching to the cloud client app. According to Microsoft, users now only need to tap and hold on the Me tab to instantly switch between accounts, whether free or premium.
Elsewhere, student users who own either work or school accounts are now able to receive notifications whenever someone shares a file with them, while Microsoft has also added Instant Preview support in the Sites tab.
Lastly, a number of other smaller bugs and crash issues have also been fixed. OneDrive is a free download for iPhone and iPad available on the App Store. [Direct Link]
