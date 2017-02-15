Elgato Eve 2.6 Update Enhances Lighting Control and HomeKit-Enabled Hardware Support

Elgato has updated its HomeKit-compatible Eve app with improved third-party accessory support and new features, including new lighting controls.
The Eve family of HomeKit accessories gathers data on air quality, temperature, humidity, air pressure, energy consumption and more, while the Eve app is where data from each Eve product is aggregated and where accessories can be grouped and organized by room for different Siri commands.
One big change to version 2.6 of the Eve app is the introduction of a new lighting control interface that allows users to set lamp and light strip colors more easily, and makes stored favorites for particular moods or occasions more accessible. Once stored, existing favorites can also now be applied to additional HomeKit-enabled lights.
In addition, the update brings support support for HomeKit-enabled cameras, including the ability to preview a snapshot in the Eve app's "At a Glance" view, and the ability to access live video with optional intercom audio.
Elsewhere, support has been enhanced for Eve Thermo, with new support for third-party HomeKit-enabled accessories such as the Schlage Sense and Nanoleaf Aurora also included. The update also brings some general improvements to the app and a handful of HomeKit-related bug fixes, which have hampered the system in the past.
Elgato Eve is a free update for iPhone and iPad available on the App Store. [Direct Link]
