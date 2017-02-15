AppGratis Shuts Down

AppGratis today announced that, after seven years of operations and more than 50 million app installs globally, it has shut down today.
The service offered hand-picked apps for free or up to 90% off on a daily basis through its website and Android app, and formerly through its iPhone app, but its popularity had seemingly faded over the years.
Apple removed AppGratis from the App Store in April 2013 as part of a broader crackdown on apps which might be "similar to or confusing with the App Store." AppGratis said it was "far from finished" despite the huge blow, and it went on to last nearly four more years until its shutdown today.
App discovery remains an issue on the App Store, which has some two million apps according to our sister website AppShopper. Last year, Apple introduced search ads on the App Store to help developers promote their apps, but the feature is not particularly helpful to those with limited marketing budgets
(Thanks, Joe!)
