Apple Ranked World's Fourth Most Innovative Company Thanks to Expanded Chip Focus

Monday February 13, 2017 11:17 AM PST by Joe Rossignol
Apple has ranked fourth in Fast Company's annual list of The Most Innovative Companies of 2017 published today, moving up three spots from its seventh-place finish in 2016. Apple trailed behind Amazon, Google, and Uber, and directly ahead of Snapchat, Facebook, and Netflix in the list of 50 companies.


The publication credited Apple for designing four of its own chips last year, which allows it to "control its own destiny" and create "the most compelling consumer-electronics experiences," including the A10 Fusion chip in iPhone 7, W1 chip in AirPods, T1 chip in the MacBook Pro with Touch Bar, and S2 chip in the Apple Watch Series 2.
"We pick the projects where we feel like we can make a difference—the big customer-impacting features," says Anand Shimpi, who works on hardware technologies at Apple. So the stunning depth-of-field effect from the iPhone 7 camera? That’s directly enabled by the new A10 chip. "The actual production of the stored portrait image is because of things that we put into the [image signal processor]," Shimpi says.
Each chip has resulted in technological breakthroughs for Apple. The W1 chip in AirPods, for example, is programmed to automatically route the audio to each earphone, and engage the microphone, while its low power usage results in industry-leading battery life up to five hours on a single charge.

The S2 chip in Apple Watch Series 2 models results in performance improvements without sacrificing battery life, and the four-core A10 Fusion chip in the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus is up to two times faster than the A8 chip in the iPhone 6 and delivers the longest battery life—up to two hours longer—of any iPhone ever.
20 comments


Top Rated Comments

(View all)
Avatar
fox10078
47 minutes ago at 11:19 am
I can already hear the heads exploding around here.
Rating: 5 Votes
Avatar
Analog Kid
22 minutes ago at 11:44 am
"Our reporting team sifts through thousands of enterprises each year, searching for those that tap both heartstrings and purse strings and use the engine of commerce to make a difference in the world. Impact is among our key criteria."

*sigh*

I think Apple is an innovative company, but am I the only one frustrated with this kind of subjective methodology?
[doublepost=1487015195][/doublepost]

Unbelievable, considering BLM and Taco Bell were in last yea's (2016) ('https://www.fastcompany.com/most-innovative-companies/2016') top 10.

In their defense, Taco Bell did combine corn, beans, meat and cheese into genius...
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
andy.ringwood
12 minutes ago at 11:54 am
Apple's chip architecture is second-to-none. It's outstanding.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
macs4nw
22 minutes ago at 11:43 am

Unreliable source considering their top 50 doesn't include Tesla, which belongs in the top 3 spot.

Unbelievable, considering BLM and Taco Bell were in last yea's (2016) ('https://www.fastcompany.com/most-innovative-companies/2016') top 10.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
bladerunner2000
31 minutes ago at 11:35 am
Unreliable source considering their top 50 doesn't include Tesla, which belongs in the top 3 spot.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
asleep
43 minutes ago at 11:22 am
I'm sure he doesn't miss it,

But I kinda miss Anand at Anandtech.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
WinstonRumfoord
34 minutes ago at 11:31 am
You say Apple can't innovate? Let me see you send an apple watch emoji with fireworks backgrounds on your low tech android phone. That's what I thought...
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
bladerunner2000
25 minutes ago at 11:41 am

Maybe they're waiting for Tesla to make a profit first.


What does that have to do with innovation?

You have to look in the right category though. Tesla isn't a 'consumer electronics device'


The list is called "World's Most Innovative Companies". My point still stands.
Rating: 1 Votes
[ Read All Comments ]