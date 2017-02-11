Tesla Releases Completely Redesigned iPhone App With Touch ID Support

Saturday February 11, 2017 11:10 AM PST by Joe Rossignol
Tesla has updated its iPhone app with a completely redesigned user interface and Touch ID support for quick access to keyless driving.


The app now has a much cleaner aesthetic, a trio of shortcuts on the main screen for quick access to frequently used controls, and a more detailed render of the vehicle in the "Climate" menu. A new Today widget in Notification Center allows users to monitor their electric vehicle at a glance.

The Tesla app, now at version 3.0, is free on the App Store [Direct Link] for iPhone. The update is also available for Android.

(Thanks, Andrew!)

