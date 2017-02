Apple Encourages People to Get Moving in New 'Close Your Rings' Apple Watch Ad

Apple today shared its latest Apple Watch Series 2 ad called " Close Your Rings — Catch, Swim, Play " on its YouTube channel. The 15-second spot encourages Apple Watch wearers to get moving and exercising to close their rings in the Activity app, be it by throwing a frisbee, swimming, or simply playing around.The ad is similar to the Apple Watch ad " Dance, Run, Rock " released last month, and reflects Apple's increasingly fitness oriented marketing for Apple Watch. However, ads part of a recent "Go" campaign such as " Go Swim " and " Go Run " appear to have been removed from Apple's YouTube channel.