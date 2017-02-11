Updated models with AMD graphics options expected in early 2017.
Apple Encourages People to Get Moving in New 'Close Your Rings' Apple Watch Ad
Apple today shared its latest Apple Watch Series 2 ad called "Close Your Rings — Catch, Swim, Play" on its YouTube channel. The 15-second spot encourages Apple Watch wearers to get moving and exercising to close their rings in the Activity app, be it by throwing a frisbee, swimming, or simply playing around.
The ad is similar to the Apple Watch ad "Dance, Run, Rock" released last month, and reflects Apple's increasingly fitness oriented marketing for Apple Watch. However, ads part of a recent "Go" campaign such as "Go Swim" and "Go Run" appear to have been removed from Apple's YouTube channel.
44 minutes ago at 12:52 pm
Once you start closing the rings, it actually becomes quite addicting and motivating. It's you competing against yourself, with the help of the Apple Watch pushing you. I use it everyday.
12 minutes ago at 01:24 pm
I concur. When Apple released that January 7-day streak medal, I said "Why not?" and moved, stood, and worked out more diligently than since I got the Watch in release month. At last, I didn't get the medal. =( (I see it's still available, but you have to close all 3 rings 30 days in a row now!)
It showed me how easy it was to use this system for guidance, tracking, and motivation.
23 minutes ago at 01:14 pm
Nothing quite like having a computer pat you on the back for doing a good job exercising!
27 minutes ago at 01:10 pm
Don't forget to breathe ('https://support.apple.com/en-au/HT206999').
