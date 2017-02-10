Updated models with AMD graphics options expected in early 2017.
Hands-On With Apple's New BeatsX Earphones
Apple's long-awaited BeatsX Earphones became available for purchase this morning, giving Apple customers an alternative to the hard-to-find AirPods.
Priced at $149.95, BeatsX Earphones are wireless like AirPods, but are connected together with a cord that makes them easier to keep track of and better suited to active lifestyles. We managed to get our hands on a set of BeatsX Earphones to give MacRumors readers a closer look at Apple's latest product.
BeatsX Earphones feature the same W1 chip that's built into the AirPods, which makes pairing to any iOS device quick and simple, and because the BeatsX Earphones are connected via a cable, there's a space for an in-line remote for controlling media playback, something missing from the AirPods.
The earphones charge via Lightning, and ship with four interchangeable eartip sizes and secure-fit wingtips to keep them in place. With a full charge, users can expect eight hours of playback from the BeatsX, and a five minute "Fast Fuel" charging feature offers two hours of playback.
BeatsX Earphones are now available from Apple's online store and from many Apple retail stores around the world. Black and White models can be purchased starting today, while the Blue and Gray versions will be available later in the month. Online orders placed today in the United States will be delivered next week.
