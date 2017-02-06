Updated models with AMD graphics options expected in early 2017.
Apple Working on New 'Ultra Accessory Connector' for Made for iPhone Program
Apple is working on a new "Ultra Accessory Connector" that would be built into headphones and headsets certified under its Made for iPhone licensing program.
The connector, introduced as part of a developer preview as shared by 9to5Mac, features 8 pins and measures 2.05mm by 4.85mm, thinner and smaller than existing Lightning and USB-C ports. It is said to be similar in shape and size to ultra mini USB connectors that are available in some accessories.
The UAC is smaller than USB-C or Lightning, both pictured
According to Apple's Made for iPhone specifications for the Ultra Accessory Connector (UAC), it's designed to be used with headphone cables. Accessory manufacturers will be able to develop Lightning to UAC, USB-A to UAC, and 3.5mm jack to UAC cables, connecting to a UAC port built into an accessory for charging and audio purposes.
Such a port could perhaps be built into products like Beats headphones, which currently use micro-USB for charging purposes, and it could save internal space manufacturers could use for other components.
Why Apple has developed a new port rather than encouraging manufacturers to adopt USB-C or Lightning is unknown (there are already MFi specifications for Lightning ports), and it is also unclear if Apple will allow accessories beyond headphones to use the new Ultra Accessory Connector in the future.
Top Rated Comments(View all)
9 minutes ago at 11:51 am
Making work for themselves... just stick to one standard and end this madness!
5 minutes ago at 11:55 am
WOW another proprietary port that will be outdated in a few years when they make another proprietary port. They have NO clue what they are doing over there anymore. Idiotic.
3 minutes ago at 11:58 am
I'm gonna need a suitcase for my dongles.
7 minutes ago at 11:53 am
Great, more fragmentation. Good job Tim.
6 minutes ago at 11:55 am
This is no less than "Death By A Thousand Cuts". Why do we need another port when we can't connect our computers to our phones without a dongle? We can't trust the bluetooth hardware to pair 100% of the time all the time with zero hiccups? Groan
[ Read All Comments ]