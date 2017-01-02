Updated models with AMD graphics options expected in early 2017.
Samsung to Reveal Results of Galaxy Note7 Fire Investigation Later This Month
Samsung will announce later this month the results of an investigation into what caused some of its Galaxy Note7 smartphones to catch fire, according to South Korean newspaper JoongAng Ilbo.
Samsung launched the Galaxy Note7 in late August and, shortly after, user reports began circulating about devices that exploded or caught on fire while charging. At the time, the company said the underlying issue was "problematic" batteries installed in a very limited number of the smartphones sold.
Rumors suggest Samsung pushed suppliers to meet tighter deadlines for an earlier launch, in order to beat the iPhone 7, leading to critical oversights that led to some batteries catching fire. In October, Samsung said it was examining all aspects of the smartphone, but noted it was not yet able to reproduce the problem.
Samsung issued a Galaxy Note7 recall in September, and permanently discontinued the smartphone in October after some replacement devices caught fire. Samsung has urged customers to return their Galaxy Note7s immediately, and in December began seeding a software update to prevent unreturned devices from charging.
Samsung faces the challenging task of regaining consumer trust after the Galaxy Note7 safety risks, which led to the smartphone being banned on all U.S. flights. Airlines are required to disclose the Galaxy Note7 ban prior to takeoff on every U.S. flight, inevitably damaging the reputation of Samsung's brand.
Looking forward, the company today announced a trio of new mid-tier Galaxy A smartphones, including the 5.7-inch A7, 5.2-inch A5, and 4.7-inch A3 models. The latest A models feature metal frames and 3D glass backs, improved 16-megapixel cameras, IP68 water and dust resistance, and longer battery life.
Samsung said the refreshed Galaxy A series will be available in Russia in early January, followed by other global markets. Pricing has yet to be announced.
Samsung launched the Galaxy Note7 in late August and, shortly after, user reports began circulating about devices that exploded or caught on fire while charging. At the time, the company said the underlying issue was "problematic" batteries installed in a very limited number of the smartphones sold.
Rumors suggest Samsung pushed suppliers to meet tighter deadlines for an earlier launch, in order to beat the iPhone 7, leading to critical oversights that led to some batteries catching fire. In October, Samsung said it was examining all aspects of the smartphone, but noted it was not yet able to reproduce the problem.
Samsung issued a Galaxy Note7 recall in September, and permanently discontinued the smartphone in October after some replacement devices caught fire. Samsung has urged customers to return their Galaxy Note7s immediately, and in December began seeding a software update to prevent unreturned devices from charging.
Samsung faces the challenging task of regaining consumer trust after the Galaxy Note7 safety risks, which led to the smartphone being banned on all U.S. flights. Airlines are required to disclose the Galaxy Note7 ban prior to takeoff on every U.S. flight, inevitably damaging the reputation of Samsung's brand.
Looking forward, the company today announced a trio of new mid-tier Galaxy A smartphones, including the 5.7-inch A7, 5.2-inch A5, and 4.7-inch A3 models. The latest A models feature metal frames and 3D glass backs, improved 16-megapixel cameras, IP68 water and dust resistance, and longer battery life.
Samsung said the refreshed Galaxy A series will be available in Russia in early January, followed by other global markets. Pricing has yet to be announced.
Tags: Samsung, Galaxy Note 7
Top Rated Comments(View all)
8 minutes ago at 10:10 am
Only took them four months.
If it was an obvious mistake, then it'd be easy to figure out after reports came in.
Like making an external antenna which can be detuned with the smallest touch of a pinky finger. Or designing a case opening brace which was too short and thus acted like a fulcrum for bends instead. Or putting out a Maps app that was missing tons of basic info. Those all were instantly clear to almost anyone.
But since it took so long in this case, perhaps it was something subtle and/or requiring a certain sequence of events.
Heck, it only happened to about one in forty thousand units. So unless you had a good idea what the cause was, imagine how many units you'd have to test to make the result repeatable.
Wait...let me get this straight....Do people still BUY Samsung smartphones? Their flagship model caught fire and EXPLODED...SPONTANEOUSLY!
iPhones have done the same. They've caught fire on airplanes in flight, something that never happened with the Samsung model in question. (Because it was banned. Should iPhones also be banned then?)
People have been badly burned by iPhones. Someone has even died from an iPhone fire in his bed, which again never happened with a Samsung Note.
Does that make you never want to buy an iPhone again? Of course not. If it didn't happen to them, people don't care that much. Especially when the device hits all their desire points, like the Note does and the iPhone does.
30 minutes ago at 09:48 am
Only took them four months.
29 minutes ago at 09:48 am
This was still the best phone I ever owned. I was so disappointed when I had to turn it in and settle for an S7 edge. I mean the S7 edge is decent, but the Note 7 looked so good and the S pen was so nice.
Sad the battery issue happened because this was one of the nicest phones that was ever released. I'm still hoping for a Note 8 this year and hope they make it even better without the battery issue.
Sad the battery issue happened because this was one of the nicest phones that was ever released. I'm still hoping for a Note 8 this year and hope they make it even better without the battery issue.
32 minutes ago at 09:45 am
I await the explosive results.
37 minutes ago at 09:40 am
Should be interesting
19 minutes ago at 09:58 am
Wait...let me get this straight....Do people still BUY Samsung smartphones? Their flagship model caught fire and EXPLODED...SPONTANEOUSLY! Then, after the explanation and recall, the replacement phones had the same problem!! They could have the coolest phones on the market, but you couldn't pay me enough money to bring one of their products into my house and actually plug it into an outlet. Well, I suppose if I were planning to burn my house down and collect the insurance money...yeah, then maybe I'd consider it. Otherwise, I think I'd have to have my head examined before trusting a Samsung smartphone. My 2-year-old Samsung washer and dryer give me all kinds of problems as it is. I think I'm done with that company going forward.
15 minutes ago at 10:02 am
The Samsung bashing has began. And... That's just sad because facts are Apple have had MacBooks iPhones, adaptors, etc catch on fire, and so have other manufacturers. It's an industry problem based on poor quality standards and poor designs. Governments around the world should be imposing insanely great fines on companies that release devices that turn into smoke. It's not acceptable. Not in 2017.
[ Read All Comments ]