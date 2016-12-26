New in OS X: Get MacRumors Push Notifications on your Mac

Apple to Hold New Year's Sale in Japan Starting January 2

Monday December 26, 2016 7:27 am PST by Juli Clover
Starting on January 2, Apple plans to hold a special New Year's Sale both online and at all of its retail locations in Japan, continuing a long tradition of offering something special on January 2 in the country.

Up until 2016, Apple took part in the Japanese tradition of offering "Fukubukuro" or "lucky bags" to customers. Fukubukuro used to contain an assortment of random Apple products at a price of approximately $300. Some bags contained things like backpacks, speakers, and other small accessories, but there was always a chance to win a larger product, like a MacBook Air or an iPad.

japanapplesale
The Fukubukuro tradition is still ongoing in Japan, but 2015 was the last year that Apple participated, opting instead for in-store sales and doing away with the long lines retail locations used to see as people hoped to snag one of the limited edition bags.

It is not clear what kind of discounts Apple will be offering on January 2, but it could be similar to the Black Friday event in the United States, which saw the company offer Apple Store gift cards up to $150 with the purchase of Macs, iPads, iPhones, and more.

Apple is also likely to offer additional sales in various countries around the world ahead of Lunar New Year, set to take place on Saturday, January 28.

Avatar
puma1552
3 hours ago at 07:51 am
-Kills displays
-Kills Time Capsules/Routers
-Kills lucky bags

Yeah, time for Tim to go. It's no longer about the experience, it's about the bottom dollar and literally nothing else anymore.
Rating: 5 Votes
Avatar
MH01
3 hours ago at 07:37 am
Hey Tim, it's Boxing Day.... This little known tradition ....called Christmas

Though, think Scrooge ...Apple during the "Festive season"
Rating: 4 Votes
Avatar
KJL3000
2 hours ago at 08:29 am
Apple removing ports AND fun now...
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
Planey28
3 hours ago at 07:52 am
Already the self entitlement in this thread is strong.
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
Danoc
2 hours ago at 08:24 am

The newest Apple Watches has often been $70-$100 off nearly half the time in USA since its release, but in Canada you have to pay the full price... as always... And Target won't ship it here either, I guess it's a way of saying f*ck you goodbye Canada


Canada has always been the poor child of tech companies. Half of the lineup, 30% more expensive.

We should be happy to have a good network of Apple retail stores. And by the way Canada is also the second country to get Microsoft retail stores.
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
MH01
3 hours ago at 07:58 am

Already the self entitlement in this thread is strong.


glad you contributed in such case.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
kazmac
3 hours ago at 07:49 am
I was wondering if they were still doing the lucky bags in Japan.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
Fruit Stand
3 hours ago at 07:37 am

but no love for canada for boxing day. greedy company.


Canada got to be part of the Black Friday Promos. Every country gets one or the other, not both.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
myscrnnm
2 hours ago at 08:55 am
Have to say I'm a bit sad they have done away with fukubukuro. Very special experience for Japanese customers at relatively low cost.:(
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
furi0usbee
3 hours ago at 07:39 am

Canada got to be part of the Black Friday Promos. Every country gets one or the other, not both.


Apple could afford to do both, then make up a few, and still make billions and billions. Greed.
[doublepost=1482766834][/doublepost]Fuku bukuro.
Rating: 1 Votes

