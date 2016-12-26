Updated models with AMD graphics options expected in early 2017.
Apple to Hold New Year's Sale in Japan Starting January 2
Up until 2016, Apple took part in the Japanese tradition of offering "Fukubukuro" or "lucky bags" to customers. Fukubukuro used to contain an assortment of random Apple products at a price of approximately $300. Some bags contained things like backpacks, speakers, and other small accessories, but there was always a chance to win a larger product, like a MacBook Air or an iPad.
The Fukubukuro tradition is still ongoing in Japan, but 2015 was the last year that Apple participated, opting instead for in-store sales and doing away with the long lines retail locations used to see as people hoped to snag one of the limited edition bags.
It is not clear what kind of discounts Apple will be offering on January 2, but it could be similar to the Black Friday event in the United States, which saw the company offer Apple Store gift cards up to $150 with the purchase of Macs, iPads, iPhones, and more.
Apple is also likely to offer additional sales in various countries around the world ahead of Lunar New Year, set to take place on Saturday, January 28.
Tags: Japan, Apple retail
Top Rated Comments(View all)
-Kills Time Capsules/Routers
-Kills lucky bags
Yeah, time for Tim to go. It's no longer about the experience, it's about the bottom dollar and literally nothing else anymore.
Though, think Scrooge ...Apple during the "Festive season"
The newest Apple Watches has often been $70-$100 off nearly half the time in USA since its release, but in Canada you have to pay the full price... as always... And Target won't ship it here either, I guess it's a way of saying f*ck you goodbye Canada
Canada has always been the poor child of tech companies. Half of the lineup, 30% more expensive.
We should be happy to have a good network of Apple retail stores. And by the way Canada is also the second country to get Microsoft retail stores.
Already the self entitlement in this thread is strong.
glad you contributed in such case.
but no love for canada for boxing day. greedy company.
Canada got to be part of the Black Friday Promos. Every country gets one or the other, not both.
Canada got to be part of the Black Friday Promos. Every country gets one or the other, not both.
Apple could afford to do both, then make up a few, and still make billions and billions. Greed.
[doublepost=1482766834][/doublepost]Fuku bukuro.
[ Read All Comments ]