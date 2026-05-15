 Cats Lock for Mac Stops Your Cat From Causing Keyboard Havoc - MacRumors
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Cats Lock for Mac Stops Your Cat From Causing Keyboard Havoc

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If you have a Mac and a cat, you've probably run into a situation where your cat sits on your computer keyboard. Whether it's because Macs are warm or because they want to distract you from the screen absorbing all of your attention, laptops tend to attract cats.


A new Mac app called Cats Lock adds cat-proofing that keeps your cat from doing damage to whatever you're working on when it gets on your keyboard, and it can even be set to shoo the cat off.

You can click to turn on Cats Lock from the menu bar or use a quick keyboard shortcut, and it prevents cats from being able to activate the keys. Cats can be particularly good at finding odd keyboard shortcuts you never knew existed and making changes that are annoying to undo, so Cats Lock is useful for preventing that. It also has an option to cut sound, so there's no more incessant beeping of keys when your cat gets on your keyboard and holds down a button.

catslock mac app
Putting your Mac in sleep mode is an alternative, but you can also set Cats Lock to alert you or make a loud noise when your cat gets on the keyboard. Some of the built-in sounds like a barking dog, vacuum cleaner, or hissing cat might serve as a deterrent even when you're not around. You can also upload your own sounds.

Cats Lock stays on until your Mac goes to sleep, at which point it turns off so you're not locked out of your Mac because of the app.

Cats Lock can be downloaded from the Mac App Store for $2.99.

Tag: Mac App Store

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Top Rated Comments

Gengar Avatar
Gengar
23 minutes ago at 01:38 pm
A dog would NEVER.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
jsavvy Avatar
jsavvy
25 minutes ago at 01:35 pm
Umm do we need an app for this? It’s not April 1st. Either lock your computer, close it, or get rid of the cat.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
awshucks Avatar
awshucks
26 minutes ago at 01:35 pm
I have the KeyboardCleanTool app which disables the keyboard and it is free.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
J
JohnC1959
17 minutes ago at 01:43 pm
I may not be too bright, but I think I would just close my laptop if there was risk for a cat on it. Heck, I tend to close my laptop simply because I stepped away for a moment.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Reason077 Avatar
Reason077
23 minutes ago at 01:37 pm
Needs to use the camera to detect cats in proximity and activate automatically!
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
CalMin Avatar
CalMin
11 minutes ago at 01:50 pm
My cat (who incidentally looks a lot like the cat in the video) walks over the keyboard while I'm using it so a lock for when I'm away is... srgobnwre;oIShd t324y09GUVA WDV Nwgkanth aev. EFKJWG

...ugh that dang cat!




Attachment Image
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
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