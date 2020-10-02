Review: Throwboy's Mac-Shaped Pocket Pillows Are a Fun Desktop Accessory

Throwboy is best known for its line of plush, huggable pillows modeled after classic Apple devices, but Throwboy also makes a line of palm-sized Pocket Pillows perfect for tossing around or decorating a desktop.



There are three Mac-themed Pocket Pillows perfect for Apple fans - the 1984 Pocket Pillow, the 1998 Pocket Pillow, and the Icon Pocket Pillow. Of these, the Icon Pocket Pillow is the smallest and similar to a bean bag, while the two Mac pillows are bulkier and heavier.



In terms of specific sizing, the Icon Pocket Pillow is close to 4 inches wide, 4 inches long, and 2 inches thick, while the 1998 iMac Pocket Pillow is about 4 inches long, 4 inches wide, and 2.5 inches thick. The 1984 Classic Mac pillow is about the same size as the ‌iMac‌ version, but a bit more square and a little thicker.



Pocket Pillows are priced at $14.99, and each one is made from a super soft, plush material that's similar to the material Throwboy uses for its larger pillows, which we reviewed last year. The mini pillows have a 3D design and intricate satin embroidery for details, so they really look like little mini Macs.



The ‌iMac‌, for example, is made from a blue plush to mimic the Bondi Blue ‌iMac‌, and it has embroidery for the display, speakers, CD drive, power button, and carrying handle at the back. The 1984 pillow is a beige color like the Classic Macintosh and it has an embroidered disk drive, vents, display area, and mimicked rainbow Apple logo, while the Icon pillow has the two-toned color scheme and embroidered smile.



While the pillows are plush and have a soft exterior with a squishy poly filling interior, there are a good amount of pellets inside to give the pillows some heft. Throwboy did not skimp on the pellets and despite their small size, these little pillows are heavy. If you threw them at someone or something, you could do some damage, but the weight also makes them feel nice in the hand.



The pellets inside also ensure these stand upright on a desk or table, making them ideal decor for Mac fans. They masquerade as a desk decoration, but in reality, they're fun to fidget with and they make a great desk toy.



Over the last few weeks of having the Pocket Pillows decorating my workspace, I've enjoyed tossing them up in the air and catching them, tossing them from hand to hand, and squashing them when I'm feeling stressed. The Icon in particular is my favorite to toss around because it's a bit smaller and less heavy, and the 1984 is best for squashing because of its square shape and plushness.



There's not much else to say about the Pocket Pillows, but if you're looking for a gift for an Apple fan or something to spruce up your desk or office decor, these are fun, inexpensive accessory worth checking out.



How to Buy

Pocket Pillows can be purchased from the Throwboy website for $14.99 each. MacRumors readers can get a 15 percent discount on Throwboy purchases with the promo code "rumors15."