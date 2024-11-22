As someone who regularly uses my M4 iPad Pro as an extended Mac display via Sidecar and often plays around with Apple's Universal Control feature, finding the perfect iPad stand that will sit pretty on my constrained desk space has become something of a hobby. With this in mind, KUXIU's Pro MAX line of magnetic charging stands promises to solve two persistent iPad stand issues that frequently crop up: Positioning and power.



I've spent several weeks testing their X33 Pro MAX, X36 Pro MAX, and X44 Pro MAX models, along with their optional magnetic protective case. The stands work with current iPad Pro models in both 11-inch and 13-inch sizes, as well as recent iPad Air models from the 4th generation onward - essentially any iPad with Smart Connector capability from 2018 and newer.



Design and Build

These CNC aluminum stands share the same core feature: Magnetic attachment with integrated charging through the iPad's Smart Connector pins. Each model serves different needs - the X33 offers a traditional desk stand form factor, the X36 provides an adjustable arm design, and the X44 adds a rotating base for maximum flexibility.

The build quality of the stands is impressive, particularly on the X36 Pro MAX. Its hollow arms allow for clean cable routing from the back of the stand's charging port to your desired connection point, whether that's a Mac or a power outlet.



One thing to note is that the joints on the X36 are notably stiff, especially when new. Yes, it ensures stability, but it requires two hands for significant adjustments, and you won't want your iPad mounted while you're repositioning the arm – a sudden joint movement had me worried that the tablet could detach.



Charging and Connectivity

The stands deliver up to 18W charging through the Smart Connector, leaving your iPad's USB-C port free for other connections. When first connecting your iPad, you'll see a Chinese keyboard prompt - simply dismiss it, and you won't see it again. The charging begins automatically every time you attach the iPad.



One important thing I noticed is that your power source absolutely has to meet the minimum 18W requirement. Any less resulted in inconsistent on-off charging behavior in my testing. For reliable performance, I recommend using your iPad's original power adapter or an equivalent high-wattage USB-C charger.



Using the On-Screen Keyboard

These stands create an interesting quirk in how iPadOS handles text input. Since they use the Smart Connector - the same connection used by Apple's Magic Keyboard - your iPad thinks it has a physical keyboard attached whenever it's mounted.

This leads to a few notable behaviors. First, you'll get a one-time prompt about Chinese keyboard input when first connecting - simply tap "Not Now" to dismiss it permanently. Second, iPadOS will default to hiding the on-screen keyboard. You might also notice blue frames appearing around interface elements - this is iPadOS's Full Keyboard Access feature automatically enabling. You can disable it in Settings ➝ Accessibility ➝ Keyboards if it bothers you.



X33 Pro MAX: The Traditional Desktop Stand



With a base footprint of approximately 6 inches wide and a maximum height of 12 inches when fully extended, the X33 strikes an excellent balance between stability and desk space efficiency. Its magnetic panel rotates 360 degrees vertically while offering 90-degree horizontal adjustment, and the stand folds down to just 2 inches in height for when you want a more comfortable angle for Apple Pencil note-taking or illustrating. This is also the most compact way to pack it for travel - though a carrying case would have been welcome at this price point.



The charging port lives in a raised rectangular platform on the back of the panel, which keeps the connection, if not the cable, out of sight and leaves your iPad's USB-C port available. The aluminum construction feels premium, with precisely machined joints that move smoothly. During my use, the X33 excelled as a desktop companion - it allowed me to type fairly aggressively on my iPad's screen without wobble, even at full extension. The charging performance remains consistent, and the compact design manages heat particularly well with no thermal throttling during extended sessions. However, the rear USB-C cable connection could use better integration into the design for cleaner desk aesthetics.



X36 Pro MAX: The Flexible Arm Solution



The X36 features seven adjustable joints plus horizontal and vertical adjusters, with each arm segment measuring approximately 8 inches for up to 24 inches in total height. This extensive reach makes it my preferred choice for Sidecar use, as I can position the iPad exactly at monitor height in a multi-display setup. The desk clamp accommodates surfaces up to 1.97 inches thick, with silicone padding protecting your desk.



KUXIU's attention to detail shows in the construction. The clamp mechanism is rock-solid, and while each joint moves independently, they all require significant force to adjust - a worthy trade-off for stability, though as I mentioned above, be wary of sudden give in the joints as you apply pressure. The hollow arm design proves especially useful for cable management. I managed to route both power and a USB-C data cable through it for a cleaner setup. Despite its more complex design, the X36 maintains solid charging performance, but in my experience it's best to avoid extreme angles that might stress the USB-C connection.



X44 Pro MAX: The Swiveling Stand



The X44 is similar to the X33, but uses a smooth-turning ball-joint that rotates the entire arm assembly 360 degrees. The joint at the top allows for vertical and rotational adjustment, while the circular base can be swiveled to any position for easy screen viewing adjustment. The whole mechanism feels well-engineered, with no play or wobble even when fully extended.



Like the X33, it folds down for portability, but adds the versatility of the X36's articulation. The dual-hinge design makes switching between portrait and landscape particularly fluid, but it does have some stiff joint characteristics, though they aren't as stubborn as the X36. The charging performance maintains the same 18W delivery as its siblings, and the additional moving parts haven't introduced any connectivity issues in my testing.



The Magnetic Protective Case



KUXIU also offers a magnetic protective case designed to work with these stands while maintaining compatibility with Apple's Magic Keyboard. While the case successfully conducts power through the Smart Connector and includes precise cutouts for keyboard attachment, its protective capabilities are limited. The thin plastic construction covers only about 90% of the iPad's rear surface and only two corners, offering basic scratch protection but little impact resistance.



The case also proved troublesome with the Magic Keyboard - despite KUXIU's claims, I found it hard to close the keyboard properly with the case attached unless the iPad was topside and weighing down on the enclosure mechanism. Additionally, the slippery texture and tight fit make the case difficult to remove once installed. While it's nice to have a case option that works with the charging stands, it's expensive for what it is, and I'd recommend using your iPad naked with these stands instead.



Summing Up



Each KUXIU Pro MAX stand fills a distinct niche, with thoughtful engineering and solid charging performance across the line. The X33 shines as a space-efficient desktop solution that's ideal for those who prioritize portability. Meanwhile, the X36's long articulating arm makes it a great option for multi-display setups and Sidecar users, though its stiff joints do require some muscle. And the X44 splits the difference, adding a rotating base that's particularly valuable for collaborative work or anyone who values a wide scope of lateral movement.



While all three deliver on their charging promises, your choice largely depends on your workspace needs. The X33's traditional design feels most refined, the X36 offers unmatched positioning flexibility, and the X44 provides the best balance of features for most users.



Where to Buy



KUXIU is currently offering decent Black Friday discounts across the Pro MAX line: The X33 Pro MAX costs $85.49 (down from $109.99), the X36 Pro MAX costs $104.48 (down from $139.99), and X44 Pro MAX is priced at $94.98 (down from $139.99). And if you're interested in the protective case, it's currently going for $50.34 (down from $59.99). All of the stands are also available on the company's Amazon store. Given the stands' feature set and build quality, the promotional prices represent decent value, particularly for the X36 with its long adjustable arm and the X44 Pro MAX with its versatile rotating base. I'm just not a fan of the optional case.