The first set of reviews are out for the new Apple Watch Series 11, Apple Watch Ultra 3, and Apple Watch SE 3, ahead of the devices launching on Friday.

Buyers Guide Apple Watch SE 3 Series 11 or Ultra 3 Feature
As we already noted in our buyer's guide last week, the Series 11 is a fairly minor upgrade over the Series 10. Apple says the Series 11 offers up to 24 hours of battery life, a six-hour increase over the Series 10. However, while the Series 11 does have a slightly larger battery over the Series 10, Apple also changed its testing parameters to include six hours of sleep tracking per day. So, are the battery gains that noticeable?

According to CNET's Vanessa Hand Orellana, they are:

Apple rates the Series 11 for up to 24 hours of "normal use," and after wearing it through at least three full battery cycles, I can confirm that's accurate. With notifications turned on (heavy Slack-ing and texting), at least one 30- to 45-minute outdoor workout a day, a full night of sleep tracking and some mild flashlight use, I've consistently managed to squeeze between 27 and 32 hours per charge.

TechRadar's Jacob Krol also said Series 11 battery life was promising:

The bigger story is battery life: battery capacity is up 9% on the 42mm model and 11% on the 46mm. Apple rates both models for 24 hours of typical use and up to 38 hours in Low Power Mode. In practice, I pulled my 46mm review device off the charger at 54% one night, slept with tracking enabled, and didn't hit 1% until after 5pm the next day – so I got about 17 hours from half a charge. With light use, a full day and a half is very realistic.

Given the 18-hour battery life figure that Apple advertised for the Series 10 and older was widely believed to be an understatement, though, more scientific and thorough testing is needed to determine any exact year-over-year increase.

What else is new? The cover glass on the Apple Watch Series 11 display is said to offer 2× more scratch resistance compared to the previous generation, but this only applies to aluminum models, as titanium Series 10 and Series 11 models already have a more durable sapphire cover. And if you have a cellular configuration, 5G is now supported.

The new Hypertension Notifications (compatible with Series 9 and newer) and Sleep Score health features (Series 6 and newer) do not require a Series 11.

And that's it — making the Series 11 one of the smallest upgrades ever.

Apple Watch Ultra 3 also gets longer 42-hour battery life, Emergency SOS via satellite directly on the wrist, a slightly larger display, and 5G on cellular models. This makes for a slightly bigger upgrade over the Ultra 2, albeit not significantly.

9to5Mac's Zac Hall offered a good overview of the new Ultra 3 capabilities, including Emergency SOS via satellite, which was previously limited to the iPhone:

In most instances, the connection demo experience works flawlessly. It can't work indoors, and in some cases, you may be able to see the sky, but nearby trees will prevent establishing a connection. This requirement will limit how useful satellite connectivity can be, but it's still impressive that an Apple Watch can even do this now without an iPhone.

The real winner, though, is the Apple Watch SE 3. The budget-conscious model received its first update in three years, and it packs quite a few new features.

Apple Watch SE 3 features an S10 chip, an always-on display, Double Tap gesture support, wrist temperature sensing for retrospective ovulation estimates, sleep apnea detection, fast charging support, 5G support on cellular configurations, on-device Siri, and many other improvements. It is also compatible with the new Sleep Score feature. And in the U.S., the device continues to start at just $249.

The Verge's Victoria Song said the Apple Watch SE 3 is "the one to buy."

From her review:

The line between the SE 3 and Series 11? For many people, it's now nonexistent.

The skeptic in me believes that the SE 3's glow-up is partly an effort to draw more people into the Apple Watch ecosystem. It's an incredible value, and Apple happens to be coming off five consecutive quarters of declining Apple Watch shipments due to a decrease in consumer demand, fewer models, and ho-hum feature upgrades. You don’t need to be a financial whiz to see the SE 3 will likely do gangbusters in terms of sales.

Apple Watch Series 11, Ultra 3, and SE 3 can be pre-ordered now.

Videos



Related Roundups: Apple Watch 10, Apple Watch SE, Apple Watch Ultra 2
Buyer's Guide: Apple Watch (Buy Now), Apple Watch SE (Buy Now), Apple Watch Ultra (Buy Now)
Related Forum: Apple Watch

Popular Stories

iOS 26 on iPhone Feature

Here's When iOS 26 Rolls Out Today in Every Time Zone [Update: Out Now!]

Monday September 15, 2025 12:00 am PDT by
Update 10:06 a.m.: iOS 26 is rolling out now, though it may take a bit for all users to see it, so keep checking! Today's the day! Apple is about to release iOS 26, which will deliver the biggest redesign since iOS 7 and bring a range of new features and improvements to iPhones worldwide. It's Apple's biggest software update of the year, and Apple announced at last week's iPhone event that...
Read Full Article95 comments
Tim Cook Rainbow

Apple Reportedly Plans to Launch These 10 Products in 'Coming Months'

Sunday September 14, 2025 8:45 am PDT by
Apple's annual September event is now in the rearview mirror, with the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, iPhone Air, Apple Watch Series 11, Apple Watch Ultra 3, Apple Watch SE 3, and AirPods Pro 3 set to launch this Friday, September 19. As always, there is more to come. In his Power On newsletter today, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman said Apple plans to release many products in the...
Read Full Article76 comments
iOS 26 Battery Glass Feature

Apple Says Installing iOS 26 Might Impact Battery Life

Monday September 15, 2025 10:56 am PDT by
In the iOS 26 release notes, Apple is warning iPhone users that installing the new software might have a temporary impact on battery life, which is normal. A new support document explains that major iOS updates require background setup like indexing data and files for search, downloading new assets, and updating apps. Further, Apple says that new features could require more resources,...
Read Full Article112 comments
apple n1 chip

Apple's New N1 Chip in iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone Air Has a Wi-Fi 7 Limitation

Saturday September 13, 2025 10:01 am PDT by
The latest iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, and iPhone Air models are equipped with Apple's all-new N1 chip for Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6, and Thread connectivity. However, the chip has a Wi-Fi 7 bandwidth limitation. According to FCC documents reviewed by MacRumors, the N1 chip in all of the new iPhone models supports up to 160 MHz channel bandwidth for Wi-Fi 7, short of the...
Read Full Article102 comments
iphone 17 lineup

iPhone 17 Models Launch on September 19 With These New Features

Friday September 12, 2025 7:58 am PDT by
Apple will launch its new iPhone 17 lineup and ultra-thin iPhone Air in stores on Friday, September 19, and the company has already shown off the new devices at its fall event, which ran with the the tagline "Awe dropping." The iPhone 17 series brings a host of new features and enhancements. Here's a rundown of the biggest upgrades and changes: iPhone 17 Display Changes The iPhone...
Read Full Article17 comments
AirPods Pro Firmware Feature

AirPods Pro 2 and AirPods 4 Get iOS 26 Features With New Firmware Update

Monday September 15, 2025 10:50 am PDT by
Apple today released updated firmware for the AirPods Pro 2 and the AirPods 4, introducing support for the new AirPods features that are included in iOS 26, iPadOS 26, and macOS Tahoe. The firmware has a build number of 8A356, and it replaces the current 7E93 firmware. With Apple's new software updates, the AirPods Pro 2 and the AirPods 4 support better audio quality for phone calls and...
Read Full Article59 comments
iPhone 17 Pro Air Boxes

iPhone Air and iPhone 17 Pro Boxes Revealed

Sunday September 14, 2025 1:36 pm PDT by
T-Mobile President Jon Freier today shared real-world photos of Apple's boxes for the iPhone Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 models, which launch on Friday. Image Credit: Jon Freier Apple has typically included iPhone box renders in its product environmental reports, but it did not do so for the latest models. However, Apple's iPhone Upgrade Program page does offer some images of the boxes, ...
Read Full Article74 comments