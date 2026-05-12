Apple Sales Coach Will Use AI-Generated Video Presenters

The Apple Sales Coach app will begin using AI-generated video presenters to deliver personalized training content to retail salespeople around the world.



In a new video message, an Apple trainer said that the update addresses a limitation of traditional training programs: the impossibility of creating truly individualized content for hundreds of thousands of salespeople across different markets, languages, and product focuses. Apple said it will now use AI to generate short, focused videos tailored to the products a seller works with, the skills they are developing, and the language they speak.

Apple to Use AI-Generated Presenters for Sales Training Videos pic.twitter.com/6DRkLAvyfm — Aaron (@aaronp613) May 12, 2026

AI-generated presenters will be identifiable by an on-screen icon, and Apple emphasized that the underlying content remains entirely human-driven. The company's training team apparently writes every script and verifies every detail, with AI serving as the delivery mechanism rather than the author.

Apple said the shift will allow it to produce more videos on more topics, faster, and update them more frequently than was previously possible. The company described the move as "just the beginning," noting that Apple Sales Coach improves the more it is used.