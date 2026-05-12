 Apple Sales Coach Will Use AI-Generated Video Presenters - MacRumors
Skip to Content

Apple Sales Coach Will Use AI-Generated Video Presenters

by

The Apple Sales Coach app will begin using AI-generated video presenters to deliver personalized training content to retail salespeople around the world.

Apple Sales Coach App
In a new video message, an Apple trainer said that the update addresses a limitation of traditional training programs: the impossibility of creating truly individualized content for hundreds of thousands of salespeople across different markets, languages, and product focuses. Apple said it will now use AI to generate short, focused videos tailored to the products a seller works with, the skills they are developing, and the language they speak.

AI-generated presenters will be identifiable by an on-screen icon, and Apple emphasized that the underlying content remains entirely human-driven. The company's training team apparently writes every script and verifies every detail, with AI serving as the delivery mechanism rather than the author.

Apple said the shift will allow it to produce more videos on more topics, faster, and update them more frequently than was previously possible. The company described the move as "just the beginning," noting that Apple Sales Coach improves the more it is used.

Tag: Artificial Intelligence

Popular Stories

General Apps Reddit Feature

Reddit Starts Blocking Mobile Website, Pushing Users to App Instead

Monday May 11, 2026 6:10 am PDT by
Social network Reddit recently began blocking mobile visitors to its website while pushing them to download the official Reddit app, and it's fair to say that the move is not going down well with users. If you visit reddit.com on your iPhone today, you may see a new popup that can't be dismissed, asking you to "get the app to keep using Reddit." A Reddit spokesperson told Ars Technica...
Read Full Article122 comments
Dynamic Island iPhone 18 Pro Feature

11 Reasons to Wait for the iPhone 18 Pro

Monday May 11, 2026 9:01 am PDT by
We're only four months out from the launch of Apple's premium next-generation smartphone lineup, and while we're not expecting a sea change in terms of functionality, there are still several enhancements rumored to be coming to the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max. One thing worth noting is that Apple is reportedly planning a major change to its iPhone release cycle this year, adopting a...
Read Full Article35 comments
iOS 26

Apple Releases iOS 26.5 and iPadOS 26.5 With End-to-End Encrypted RCS, New Wallpaper, and Maps Updates

Monday May 11, 2026 10:06 am PDT by
Apple today released iOS 26.5 and iPadOS 26.5, the newest updates to the iOS 26 and iPadOS 26 operating systems. The software comes nearly two months after Apple released iOS 26.4 and iPadOS 26.4. The new software can be downloaded on eligible iPhones and iPads over-the-air by going to Settings > General > Software Update. Apple has also released iOS 15.8.8, iOS 16.7.16, iOS 18.7.9, and...
Read Full Article82 comments