The embargo has lifted on reviews of the new Apple TV 4K, a fairly minor refresh to the streaming box with an A12 chip for faster performance and a redesigned Siri Remote with a new clickpad for five-way navigation.

apple tv 4k design triad
Most customers will begin receiving their new Apple TV 4K this Friday, and ahead of time, we've rounded up reviews and unboxing videos below.

Andru Edwards said the new Apple TV is "noticeably faster" at opening apps, and he said the new Siri Remote offers a better experience:


Jacob Krol at CNN Underscored echoed that the A12 chip is faster, but he said it's "not a night and day difference." He said the main benefit of the new chip and newly-added HDMI 2.1 support is the ability to play HDR content at a higher 60 frames per second:

Things like action sports or racing can take advantage of this to make the content more immersive or lifelike. It's a future-proofing move and many major sports channels plan to start broadcasting or streaming with it. Right now, you'll need a TV that can handle it along with this Apple TV 4K — oh, and yes, content that supports it. We were able to try out RedBull TV during our testing window for some intense action sports, and the broadcast was really smooth — though it won't be evident to the untrained eye.

The new Apple TV 4K is priced at $179 with 32GB of storage or $199 with 64GB of storage. MobileSyrup's Patrick O'Rourke said the Apple TV still remains very expensive relative to other streaming boxes and sticks, but he believes the price is justified:

Over the years, I've spent a lot of time with other streaming devices, but always find myself coming back to the Apple TV because it's the most reliable platform I've encountered, it often gets app updates first and new streaming platforms frequently arrive on Apple's set-top box earlier than other devices, particularly in Canada. This was the case with Bell-owned Crave as well as several other apps. Don't get me wrong, it would be great to see a price cut to the streaming box and its new Siri Remote, but in a sense, you really do get what you pay for with the Apple TV 4K (2021).

Rene Ritchie at iMore did have one criticism of the new Siri Remote, that being the Back button, previously known as the Home button:

What it won't solve for is the Home button. Apple's renamed it Back, but like the Android back button of old, it's more like a random action button. If you're watching a video in the TV app, and you press it, you get an option bar on the bottom of the screen. Then you have to press it again to exit. But if you press it in, say Netflix or Disney+, you're insta-dumped out of the video. On YouTube, back will dismiss the overlay. In Prime Video, it'll insta-dump you.

More written reviews:

More video reviews and unboxings:






The new Apple TV 4K has been available to order since April 30, and it will go on sale at most Apple Store locations starting May 21. The older Apple TV HD remains available for $149 and now ships with the redesigned Siri Remote.

Related Roundups: Apple TV, tvOS 14
Tag: reviews
Buyer's Guide: Apple TV (Buy Now)
Related Forum: Apple TV and Home Theater

Top Rated Comments

Sebosz Avatar
Sebosz
47 minutes ago at 06:13 am

Question as a non-Apple TV user: will using an Apple TV bypass "smart tv" privacy concerns? I.e. will Samsung or Sony still be able to monetize/track our family's viewing, etc? Or does it essentially allow the TV to be dumb?
It’s basically just HDMI video signal, so IMO you can even disconnect your tv from the internet and it’s gonna work like a charm.
Score: 8 Votes (Like | Disagree)
jpurnell Avatar
jpurnell
42 minutes ago at 06:18 am

Question as a non-Apple TV user: will using an Apple TV bypass "smart tv" privacy concerns? I.e. will Samsung or Sony still be able to monetize/track our family's viewing, etc? Or does it essentially allow the TV to be dumb?
Yes…my TV is completely disconnected from the internet, and the Apple TV handles everything.
Score: 7 Votes (Like | Disagree)
jetjaguar Avatar
jetjaguar
34 minutes ago at 06:26 am
All of their YouTube thumbnails are the same
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
jcswim312 Avatar
jcswim312
54 minutes ago at 06:06 am
I’m planning on getting this for my living room - I have a 4K LG TV that I bought two years ago

The new color calibration feature on the Apple TV is going to make a huge improvement in the picture quality- Looking forward to setting this up once it gets delivered!
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
cardfan Avatar
cardfan
33 minutes ago at 06:28 am
Same garbage reviewers..lol
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
robjulo Avatar
robjulo
32 minutes ago at 06:28 am
Just like the iPad unboxing article a day or two ago, same handful of shills, same fake looks of surprise and joy.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Top Stories

AirPods Lineup Not Lossless Feature

AirPods, AirPods Max and AirPods Pro Don't Support Apple Music Lossless Audio

Monday May 17, 2021 10:44 am PDT by
Apple today announced that starting in June, Apple Music songs will be available to stream in Lossless and Hi-Resolution Lossless formats, but lossless audio won't be supported on the AirPods, AirPods Max, or AirPods Pro. Apple's Lossless Audio is encoded as Apple Lossless Audio Codec files, with lossless quality ranging from 16-bit 44.1 kHz playback to 24-bit 48 kHz playback and Hi-Res...
Read Full Article520 comments
apple music change forever

Apple Music Teaser: 'Get Ready – Music is About to Change Forever'

Sunday May 16, 2021 2:39 pm PDT by
The Browse tab in the Music app across Apple's platforms has started displaying a prominent teaser hinting at an upcoming major announcement for Apple Music. Under the heading "Coming soon," the headline says "Get ready – music is about to change forever." An accompanying "Tune-In Video" simply shows an animated Apple Music logo. Rumors have indicated that Apple is preparing to launch a...
Read Full Article149 comments
M2 MacBook Pros 10 Core Summer Feature

Redesigned MacBook Pro Models With 10-Core Apple Silicon Chip Said to Launch as Early as This Summer

Tuesday May 18, 2021 5:39 am PDT by
Apple plans to launch new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models with an improved iteration of the M1 chip as early as this summer, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. The new chip is said to include a 10-core CPU with eight high-performance cores and two energy-efficient cores, with 16-core or 32-core GPU options. Gurman said the next-generation Apple silicon chip will also support up to...
Read Full Article245 comments
apple music spatial audio

Apple Music Launching Spatial Audio With Dolby Atmos and Lossless Audio in June at No Extra Cost

Monday May 17, 2021 6:06 am PDT by
Apple today announced that Apple Music will be gaining support for Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos at no additional cost starting in June. At launch, Apple Music subscribers will have access to thousands of songs in Spatial Audio from artists like J Balvin, Gustavo Dudamel, Ariana Grande, Maroon 5, Kacey Musgraves, The Weeknd, and many others. Apple says this feature will provide a...
Read Full Article460 comments
imac 2021 box

Apple's New 24-Inch iMac Shown Off in Early Unboxing

Monday May 17, 2021 8:18 pm PDT by
Update: The early unboxing video was taken down, but other unboxing and first impression videos are now available. The new 24-inch iMac doesn't officially launch until this Friday, May 21, but an early unboxing of the machine has been shared on YouTube. The iMac unboxing video was made private subsequent to this story. The video from Gadget Guy is in Cantonese, but it offers an up-close...
Read Full Article188 comments
m1 ipad pro early customer

M1 iPad Pro Arrives Early for Lucky Customer

Saturday May 15, 2021 11:57 pm PDT by
Days ahead of their expected launch and seemingly before official review embargoes lift, one lucky customer has already gotten their hands on the brand new 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro. Reddit User PeterDragon50 Posted on Reddit, u/PeterDragon50 has already received their 12.9-inch iPad Pro through retailer Nebraska Furniture Mart. The Reddit user says they placed their order when pre-orders...
Read Full Article393 comments
Beats Studio Buds feature 3

New 'Beats Studio Buds' Revealed in iOS and tvOS 14.6

Monday May 17, 2021 11:10 am PDT by
Apple is working on new wire-free in-ear Beats-branded earbuds, according to images in the tvOS 14.6 and iOS 14.6 betas that were found by MacRumors contributor Steve Moser. The Beats Studio Buds are unlike any prior Beats headphones that Apple has released as there is no ear wrap as with the Powerbeats Pro or a wire like the Powerbeats. The Beats Studio Buds are tiny in design and are...
Read Full Article58 comments
iPhone Hi Fi Apple Music Feature

Apple Music Gaining Spatial Audio and Lossless Audio in iOS 14.6, Not All Tracks Supported at Launch

Monday May 17, 2021 8:29 am PDT by
Apple Music's incoming Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos and Lossless Audio features will be available in June on devices running iOS 14.6, iPadOS 14.6, macOS 11.4, and tvOS 14.6 or later, according to Apple. Apple said thousands of tracks will be available in Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos at no additional cost, with more added regularly. Already available on the AirPods Pro, Apple describes...
Read Full Article196 comments
AirPods Lineup Feature Triad

Apple Music Dolby Atmos Compatible With All AirPods Models and Other Headphones

Monday May 17, 2021 6:54 am PDT by
Apple today announced that starting in June, Apple Music subscribers will have access to higher quality Lossless audio streaming, as well as Dolby Atmos, which replicates an immersive audio experience. Despite Spatial Audio for movies and TV shows being only available on the AirPods Pro and AirPods Max, Dolby Atmos for Apple Music, which Apple describes as creating an "immersive audio format ...
Read Full Article67 comments
Flat MacBook Air Feature 1

Next MacBook Air Will Feature Faster Apple Silicon Chip With Up to 10 Graphics Cores

Tuesday May 18, 2021 6:44 am PDT by
Apple is working on a high-end version of the MacBook Air that will feature an improved iteration of the current M1 Apple silicon chip, featuring improved graphics, but the same number of high efficiency, and high performance cores, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. Apple updated its 13-inch MacBook Air alongside the 13-inch MacBook Pro and Mac mini with the M1 Apple silicon chip in...
Read Full Article114 comments