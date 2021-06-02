Apple's 32nd Worldwide Developers Conference will be a digital-only event much like WWDC 2020, with developers worldwide able to participate for free. WWDC is aimed at and designed for developers who create apps for Apple's platforms, but Apple always holds a keynote event that's of interest to the general public.



Apple's keynote event will take place on Monday, June 7, and it will provide us with our first look at new software that's coming this fall. Apple will unveil iOS 15, iPadOS 15, macOS 12, watchOS 8, tvOS 15, and possibly new MacBook Pro models.

You can watch Apple's WWDC 2021 Keynote live as it happens using one of the methods outlined in our guide. The stream for the event starts at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time from Apple Park in Cupertino, California. For reference, here's when the event will begin based on other time zones in the United States and around the world:

Honolulu, Hawaii -- 7:00 a.m. HAST

Anchorage, Alaska -- 9:00 a.m. AKDT

Cupertino, California -- 10:00 a.m. PDT

Phoenix, Arizona -- 10:00 a.m. MST

Vancouver, Canada -- 10:00 a.m. PDT

Denver, Colorado -- 11:00 a.m. MDT

Dallas, Texas -- 12:00 noon CDT

New York, New York -- 1:00 p.m. EDT

Toronto, Canada -- 1:00 p.m. EDT

Halifax, Canada -- 2:00 p.m. ADT

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil -- 2:00 p.m. BRT

London, United Kingdom -- 6:00 p.m. BST

Berlin, Germany -- 7:00 p.m. CEST

Paris, France -- 7:00 p.m. CEST

Cape Town, South Africa -- 7:00 p.m. SAST

Moscow, Russia -- 8:00 p.m. MSK

Helsinki, Finland -- 8:00 p.m. EEST

Istanbul, Turkey -- 8:00 p.m. TRT

Dubai, United Arab Emirates -- 9:00 p.m. GST

Delhi, India -- 10:30 p.m. IST

Jakarta, Indonesia -- 12:00 a.m. WIB next day

Shanghai, China -- 1:00 a.m. CST next day

Singapore -- 1:00 a.m. SGT next day

Perth, Australia -- 1:00 a.m. AWST next day

Hong Kong -- 1:00 a.m. HKT next day

Seoul, South Korea -- 2:00 a.m. KST next day

Tokyo, Japan -- 2:00 a.m. JST next day

Adelaide, Australia -- 2:30 a.m. ACST next day

Sydney, Australia -- 3:00 a.m. AEST next day

Auckland, New Zealand -- 5:00 a.m. NZST next day

Watch the Keynote on YouTube

Watching the WWDC keynote on YouTube may be one of the quickest and easiest ways to catch the event because YouTube is generally available on most devices, including TV sets and consoles.

Watch the Keynote on Mac, iPhone or iPad

The YouTube live stream above will be accessible on June 7 when the event kicks off.

You can watch the WWDC keynote on any Mac, iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch using Apple's native Safari browser. iOS devices must be running iOS 10 or later, and Macs need to be running macOS Sierra 10.12 or later to access the stream.



Launch Safari from your chosen device and follow this link to the WWDC 2021 Keynote.



Watch the Keynote Using the Apple TV App

You can watch the WWDC keynote via Apple's TV app on Mac, ‌iPhone‌, ‌iPad‌, and Apple TV, with the link in the TV app becoming available a few days before the event begins.

Open the TV app on your chosen device. Scroll down the Watch Now category and select WWDC 2021. Alternatively, type "WWDC" into the Search field and select WWDC 2021 from the results. Click Play.

The app may tell you to tune in at your local time to watch the event live prior to when the WWDC keynote begins.



Watch the Keynote on a Windows PC

If you don't have an Apple device handy, you can still watch the ‌WWDC 2021‌ keynote on a PC running Windows 10. Open Microsoft Edge browser and follow this link to the WWDC 2021 Livestream.



While Apple offers no guarantees, other platforms may also be able to access the ‌WWDC 2021‌ keynote using recent versions of Chrome or Firefox (MSE, H.264, and AAC codecs/extensions must be installed).



Watch in the Apple Developer App or Developer Website

Apple also plans to stream the keynote in the Apple Developer app, and on the Apple Developer website, making it impossible for Apple fans and developers to miss the event.



MacRumors Coverage

For those unable to watch the live stream, or who prefer to read a text version of the announcements, we'll have live coverage both here on MacRumors.com and through our MacRumorsLive Twitter account, so make sure to follow.