Apple's iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max models exclusively support a video recording feature called ProRes, which allows you to capture, edit, and share professional quality video. Here's how to enable it on your iPhone with the iOS 15.1 beta.

iPhone 13 Pro Light Blue Side Feature
Aimed at professionals, the ProRes codec offers higher color fidelity and less compression, and it is often used for commercials, feature films, and TV broadcasts, which is testament to the high quality results that it can achieve.

A one-minute 10-bit HDR ProRes video takes up 1.7GB in HD mode. For that reason, recording ProRes video at 4K at 30 frames per second requires 256, 512, or 1TB of ‌iPhone‌ storage capacity.

In other words, if you have an ‌‌iPhone 13 Pro‌‌ or ‌‌iPhone 13 Pro‌‌ Max with the base 128GB of storage, you'll be limited to shooting 1080p ProRes video at 30 frames per second.

With that in mind, you can follow these steps to turn it on.

  1. Make sure you've updated your device to the iOS 15.1 beta by going to Settings -> General -> Software Update after downloading the appropriate profile from the Apple Developer Center or Apple's public beta website.
  2. Once your device is updated, launch the Settings app again.
  3. Scroll down and tap Camera.
  4. Tap Formats.
  5. Under "Video Capture," toggle the switch next to Apple ProRes to the green ON position.

settings

With ProRes enabled, the next time you choose the Video mode in the Camera app, you'll see the ProRes indicator in the top-left corner above the viewfinder. If it's crossed out, tap it to enable the feature. The "Max Time" at the top of the viewfinder also tells you the maximum duration that you can record in ProRes, based on your ‌iPhone‌'s storage capacity.

ProRes
Along with ProRes, the ‌‌iPhone 13 Pro‌‌ and Pro Max feature improved Wide, Ultra Wide, and Telephoto lenses with better low light performance, macro capabilities, Night Mode, Cinematic video recording for depth-of-field transitions, and Photographic Styles for enhancing images.

Related Roundups: iOS 15, iPadOS 15, iPhone 13 Pro
Buyer's Guide: iPhone 13 Pro (Buy Now)
Related Forum: iOS 15

Top Rated Comments

icrude Avatar
icrude
18 minutes ago at 01:12 pm
As a professional videographer I'm surprised Apple is doing the whole prores thing on an iPhone. The sensor is way too small in this phone to be a pro video camera, so why the pro format? 10bit HDR from such a small sensor, really?
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
jcswim312 Avatar
jcswim312
28 minutes ago at 01:03 pm
Definitely looking forward to using this!

I bought the iPhone 13 Pro with 256 GB in sierra blue

I’m surprised I was able to get mine on launch day considering they’re now backordered until November

I hope Apple makes a feature where you can choose not to have these ProRes videos backed up to iCloud as I would much rather store them on a hard drive considering it’s 1.7 GB per minute
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
TheYayAreaLiving Avatar
TheYayAreaLiving
23 minutes ago at 01:08 pm
That's another helpful article. Good job MacRumors.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Top Stories

iphone 13 macro

iPhone 13 Pro: How to Shoot Macro Photography

Friday September 24, 2021 1:28 pm PDT by
With the launch of the iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max, Apple introduced Macro mode, a new camera feature that's exclusive to the Pro models and brings the immensely detailed world of close-up macro photography to iPhones for the first time. Keep reading to learn how it works. With Macro mode enabled, you can take pictures or video of subjects that are as close as 2cm to your iPhone's camera lens, ...
Read Full Article72 comments
iphone 13 macro

iPhone 13 Pro: How to Shoot Macro Video

Friday September 24, 2021 8:56 am PDT by
With the launch of the iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max, Apple introduced Macro mode, a new camera feature that's exclusive to the Pro models and brings the immensely detailed world of close-up macro photography to iPhones for the first time. Keep reading to learn how it works. With Macro mode enabled, you can take pictures or video of subjects that are as close as 2cm to your iPhone's camera lens, ...
Read Full Article
iPhone 13 Feature Blue

How to Hard Reset or Force Restart All iPhone 13 Models

Friday September 24, 2021 2:15 am PDT by
Apple's iPhone 13 mini, ‌iPhone 13‌, iPhone 13 Pro, and ‌iPhone 13 Pro‌ Max come in the same sizes as last year's iPhone 12 series, and they share the same design elements with Apple's 2020 models, such as an all-screen design and no Home button on the front. If you're upgrading from a device with a Home button, keep reading to learn how to power on and off, force a restart, enter...
Read Full Article
iphone 12 pro cinematic mode

iPhone 13: How to Shoot Video in Cinematic Mode

Friday September 24, 2021 9:09 am PDT by
With the launch of the iPhone 13 series, Apple introduced several new camera features that take advantage of the A15 Bionic processor and advanced machine learning. One of these is called Cinematic Mode. This article explains what Cinematic Mode is and how to use it. What is Cinematic Mode? Cinematic Mode utilizes Dolby Vision HDR and a technique called "rack focus" to seamlessly shift the...
Read Full Article25 comments
photography styles iphone 13

iPhone 13: How to Use Photographic Styles in the Camera App

Friday September 24, 2021 6:44 am PDT by
When Apple announced the new iPhone 13 series, it also introduced several new camera features, including Photographic Styles for photos and Cinematic mode for shooting video. In this article, we take a look at what Photographic Styles are and how to use them. Photographic Styles consist of a series of subtle filter-like adjustments that you can enable before you've taken any photos, allowing ...
Read Full Article29 comments
nightmodebutton

iOS 15: How to Turn Off Automatic Night Mode on iPhone

Wednesday August 18, 2021 3:41 pm PDT by
When using the Camera app on iPhones, the ‌Night Mode‌ feature comes on automatically when the camera sensor registers an indoor or outdoor scene that is dark enough to warrant brightening, resulting in natural colors and reduced noise. That's the idea, anyway. The reality is that Night Mode won't always capture the kind of nighttime image that you want. If you're aiming to shoot an...
Read Full Article
ios camera app icon

How to Save Storage Space When Recording Video on iPhone and iPad

Thursday April 8, 2021 4:42 pm PDT by
The video recording capabilities of iPhones and iPads get better with each new model that Apple releases, which is great if you want to capture the best-looking video possible. However, the higher quality the video format is, the more storage space the video files naturally take up, which may not be good news if you're device is short on capacity. Typically, iPhones default to shooting video...
Read Full Article
iphone 13 vs iphone 12

Here's the Best Way to Transfer Data From Your Old iPhone to a New iPhone 13

Friday September 24, 2021 1:19 am PDT by
If you've got a new iPhone 13 to replace your current iPhone, there are a few ways you can migrate your data across to the new device. You can restore your apps, data, and settings from your most recent iCloud backup, restore from a backup on your computer, or you can use device-to-device migration to transfer your data directly from your previous iPhone to your new one. There are currently known ...
Read Full Article97 comments
iOs 15 Safari Feature

How to Move iOS 15 Safari's Address Search Bar Back to Top

Wednesday September 22, 2021 10:47 am PDT by
During the beta phase of iOS 15, Apple added a new Safari design element that moves the URL and tab interface to the bottom of the screen, a decision that was immediately controversial with iPhone users. After listening to a chorus of feedback from users who didn't like the change, Apple eventually added a toggle that sent the address bar to the top of the iPhone screen instead of the...
Read Full Article
safari tinting

iOS 15: How to Turn Off Website Tinting in Safari

Thursday September 9, 2021 5:42 pm PDT by
In iOS 15, Apple introduced a range of changes to its native iPhone web browser, Safari. Some of them were controversial, such as the decision to move the URL address bar to the bottom of the screen, but others were less so, and Apple eventually provided options so that users could customize the browser to suit their own preferences. Website tinting off (left) versus tinting on One of those...
Read Full Article