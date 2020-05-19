Guides
iPhone's HEIC Format Causing Some Students to Fail AP Exams, Here's How to Fix It

by

Some high school students taking their AP exams online have run into serious trouble with the HEIC image format on the iPhone and the iPad, which does not work with the website the AP College Board uses to accept tests.


As outlined by The Verge, AP exams taken by high school students in the United States have a written component, and the exam requires students to take and upload a photo of their written responses.

Some high schoolers who used an ‌iPhone‌ to upload the photo ran into problems with the HEIC format, which would not upload and caused the students to fail the exam. There are thousands of students who will now need to retake their AP exams, and they're unhappy that the College Board did not anticipate the error before some of the exams were conducted.

The College Board has now provided express instructions to students, letting them know to swap over to a JPEG format on their devices or to convert an HEIC image to JPEG before submitting it. Here are the College Board's instructions:

  1. Open the Settings app.
  2. Scroll down to Camera and tap it.
  3. Tap on the Formats option.
  4. Select "Most Compatible."

With the Most Compatible option selected, photos will always be saved as JPEGs instead of in the HEIC file format.

Alternatively, students who have already saved exam photos as HEIC can convert them to JPEGs by mailing the photos to themselves using the Mail app on an ‌iPhone‌ or ‌iPad‌, which the College Board says is the most reliable way to ensure a file conversion.

The College Board also plans to allow some students who run into issues submitting their tests to provide the images through email, and as mentioned above, the Mail app will do image conversions automatically. This is an option only for future exams, with students who already failed still required to retake the tests.

Apple has been using the HEIC image format since the 2017 release of iOS 11 because HEIC images are smaller than JPEGs, but the HEIC format has not been widely adopted by websites and internet services. Some newer Android smartphones also use the HEIC format.

zorinlynx
zorinlynx
18 minutes ago at 01:49 pm
How in the blazes do these people think it's easier to get everyone to change a setting on their phones than to just update the software to accept HEIC?

Any even slightly competent web developer can add the code to convert the image if it's in HEIC, and the libraries to do so are open source and free.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
kurosov
10 minutes ago at 01:57 pm


The instructions on the College Boards website look very clear to me - with images and step by step instructions on how to save as JPEG's. I am sorry, I am more worried about the quality of these students who couldn't even follow those instructions if they are sitting for "Advanced" placement tests to get into college.

You expect students to be able to follow step by step instructions before they were written?

You expect students to be able to follow step by step instructions before they were written?
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
teknikal90
27 minutes ago at 01:40 pm
i cannot understand how this problem was not identified earlier before the software went live.
Any software devs here that could explain?

It seems like an obvious thing...get an iphone, what lots of people in the US use, and try it before it goes live.
There are only two platforms after all...
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
anshuvorty
22 minutes ago at 01:45 pm


So why is it a problem only now in 2020?

Because before, the tests were conducted in person and didn't require phones. Because of COVID-19, all test takers are taking the tests remotely.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
WannaGoMac
20 minutes ago at 01:47 pm
I dont understand what happened. When you send an image as SMS or via email, the file is automatically converted to Jpeg. Was the image sent via a web site upload or something and the iphone didnt also convert the HEIC to Jpeg?
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
casperes1996
17 minutes ago at 01:51 pm
What I don't get here, is that it was a written exam... That was meant to be uploaded online... And they were apparently doing it in handwriting? . Full sympathy with the students, it's something their school should've taken care of - but why on Earth are exams that are in the end digital anyway being conducted this way, rather than just having them write it on their computer in the first place?
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

