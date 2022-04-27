For those who want to repair their iPhones on their own without having to visit an Apple retail store or service provider, Apple now has a dedicated Self Service Repair program that provides the repair manuals, parts, and tools necessary for fixing the display, battery, bottom speaker, camera, display, SIM Tray, and Taptic Engine.



Repairs are available for the 2022 iPhone SE, the iPhone 12 models, and the iPhone 13 models at this time, and are limited to the above listed iPhone components. Apple has plans to expand to additional repairs and additional devices in the future, but for now, you can only do a limited number of fixes on the latest iPhones.

Before any repair can be completed, you need to read through the manual to see what it entails, and the manuals are also available if you want to attempt a repair on your own without Apple's components.

To get to a repair manual, you just need to visit Apple's Self Service Repair website. From there, click on the "Apple Repair Manuals" link under "Support." You can also click below to get directly to the manual that you're looking for. Note that all of the links are PDFs on Apple's site.

Each repair manual explains how the repair process works and it walks through the parts that are available for purchase. Repair manuals include details on how to set up for a repair, the steps required, and what to do if something goes wrong.

Many of Apple's repairs require a toolkit that is priced at $49 and weighs in at 70 pounds, so major fixes like swapping out a battery or replacing a display are rather involved compared to visiting an Apple retail store.

After downloading and reviewing a repair manual, those who want to proceed with Apple's tools and equipment can initiate an order on Apple's Self Service Repair website.