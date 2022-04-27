For those who want to repair their iPhones on their own without having to visit an Apple retail store or service provider, Apple now has a dedicated Self Service Repair program that provides the repair manuals, parts, and tools necessary for fixing the display, battery, bottom speaker, camera, display, SIM Tray, and Taptic Engine.

apple self service repair text
Repairs are available for the 2022 iPhone SE, the iPhone 12 models, and the iPhone 13 models at this time, and are limited to the above listed iPhone components. Apple has plans to expand to additional repairs and additional devices in the future, but for now, you can only do a limited number of fixes on the latest iPhones.

Before any repair can be completed, you need to read through the manual to see what it entails, and the manuals are also available if you want to attempt a repair on your own without Apple's components.

To get to a repair manual, you just need to visit Apple's Self Service Repair website. From there, click on the "Apple Repair Manuals" link under "Support." You can also click below to get directly to the manual that you're looking for. Note that all of the links are PDFs on Apple's site.

Each repair manual explains how the repair process works and it walks through the parts that are available for purchase. Repair manuals include details on how to set up for a repair, the steps required, and what to do if something goes wrong.

Many of Apple's repairs require a toolkit that is priced at $49 and weighs in at 70 pounds, so major fixes like swapping out a battery or replacing a display are rather involved compared to visiting an Apple retail store.

After downloading and reviewing a repair manual, those who want to proceed with Apple's tools and equipment can initiate an order on Apple's Self Service Repair website.

Tag: Self Service Repair

Popular Stories

top stories 23 apr 2022

Top Stories: MagSafe Battery Pack Update, iPhone 14 Rumors, and More

Saturday April 23, 2022 6:00 am PDT by
This week saw a good mix of Apple news and rumors, including an update for Apple's MagSafe Battery Pack that will let you charge your iPhone more quickly while on the go and some fresh iPhone 14 lineup rumors. Other topics included Samsung's new M8 display as a competitor to Apple's Studio Display, a fresh round of operating system betas, and more, so read on below for all of the details! ...
Read Full Article11 comments
iPhone 14 Mock pill and hole thumb

Gurman: Standard iPhone 14 to Miss Out on 48MP Camera and A16 Chip, Satellite Connectivity Features Could Launch This Year

Monday April 25, 2022 3:19 am PDT by
The iPhone 14 models will deviate further from the iPhone 14 Pro models with different chips and Wide cameras, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. In his latest "Power On" newsletter, Gurman supported a range of rumors about the iPhone 14 lineup and affirmed that Apple is still working on satellite connectivity features. Gurman outlined how Apple is aiming to further differentiate its Pro...
Read Full Article88 comments
hidratespark pro steel apple

Apple Now Selling Two New HidrateSpark Smart Water Bottles With Apple Health Integration

Monday April 25, 2022 6:07 am PDT by
Two new smart water bottles from HidrateSpark are now being sold in Apple's online and retail stores, allowing users to automatically track their water intake and sync it to Apple Health. The $80 HidrateSpark PRO STEEL, available in silver or black, is a vacuum-insulated 32-ounce water bottle with both chug and straw lids and an LED puck at the base that lights up in customizable colors and...
Read Full Article97 comments
maxresdefault

Apple's Studio Display vs. Dell's Latest $655 27-Inch UltraSharp Monitor

Monday April 25, 2022 1:48 pm PDT by
Last week, we compared the Apple Studio Display to the much cheaper and feature rich Samsung M8 Display, and the comparison was popular with MacRumors readers, so we thought we'd pit the Studio Display against yet another competing option, Dell's UltraSharp 27-inch "U2723QE" 4K USB-C Hub Monitor. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. Priced at $655 on sale, Dell's...
Read Full Article294 comments
pixel watch leak android central

Google's Unreleased Pixel Watch Leaks After Being Left Behind in a Restaurant

Monday April 25, 2022 4:08 am PDT by
The "Pixel Watch," Google's first flagship smartwatch aimed to become a competitor for the Apple Watch, has leaked online after a Google employee who had access to the unreleased watch apparently left it behind at a bar. The images were shared with Android Central, which stated at the time that it had received the pictures from a source who had found the watch at a restaurant. Thanks to a Red...
Read Full Article102 comments
iMac Pro 2022 27 and 24 iMac

Apple Already Working On iMac With 'M3' Chip, iMac Pro Also Under Development But Won't Launch Anytime Soon

Monday April 25, 2022 1:59 am PDT by
Apple is already working on an iMac that features the "M3" Apple silicon chip, alongside development on at least nine new Macs that feature the company's next-generation of Apple silicon, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has reported. In the latest edition of his Power On newsletter, Gurman has said that work on an iMac with an M3 chip is already underway, but specific details of the iMac, including...
Read Full Article68 comments
sony wh 1000xm5

Sony WH-1000XM5 Headphones Leak Reveals New Design, Enhanced ANC, and Battery Life

Saturday April 23, 2022 11:49 am PDT by
Details of Sony's next-generation WH-1000XM5 headphones have been leaked, revealing a new design and more advanced specifications compared to the company's current premium offering. When it comes to wireless noise-canceling audio, Sony's existing flagship WH-1000MX4 headphones are among the best on the market and arguably the biggest rival of AirPods Max, so what Sony has next up its sleeve...
Read Full Article153 comments
magsafe battery pack feature2

MagSafe Battery Pack Owners Get Unexpected Upgrade

Monday April 25, 2022 2:22 am PDT by
Apple has significantly boosted the charging speed of the MagSafe Battery Pack via a firmware update, offering enhanced functionality, even for users who already own the accessory. Apple's latest firmware update for the MagSafe Battery Pack, released last week, enables 7.5W charging on the go, up from the previous limit of 5W that has been a subject of discontentment for some users. When...
Read Full Article
maxresdefault

Samsung's New 32-Inch 'M8' Display vs. Apple's Studio Display

Thursday April 21, 2022 1:14 pm PDT by
Samsung recently introduced the M8, a new 32-inch 4K display that's priced at $700, making it less than half as expensive as the Studio Display from Apple. We picked up one of the displays and thought we'd compare it to the Studio Display in our latest YouTube video to see how it performs and whether you can save some money by going with a cheaper option. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube ...
Read Full Article365 comments