iOS 27: All the New iCloud Features

iOS 27 includes new iCloud capabilities across several apps like Apple Home, Siri, Photos, and more. There are some direct ‌iCloud‌ improvements like upgrades to photo uploads and sharing, along with some indirect new features.





HomeKit Secure Video Cameras (iCloud+)

If you have HomeKit Secure Video cameras, the Home app in ‌iOS 27‌ has a couple of useful new Apple Intelligence features.

You can get text-based summaries of what's going on, sent as notifications. So when you get a notification for movement, it will say something like "Someone was seen," or "Animal seen."

The text descriptions are also shown in the video playback timeline, and you can search for specific events. Events that take place across two cameras, such as the same person walking from room to room, are paired together to give an overview of action across the home.

‌Apple Intelligence‌ features in the Home app require a 2TB or higher iCloud+ plan, which is priced starting at $9.99 in the United States. The 2TB plan is also the plan required for an unlimited number of ‌HomeKit Secure Video‌ cameras.

‌HomeKit Secure Video‌ cameras have always required an ‌iCloud‌+ plan to store the camera footage in ‌iCloud‌. A single camera can be added with the 50GB plan, and five cameras can be added with the 200GB plan.

To use the ‌Apple Intelligence‌ Home app features, you need a home hub like a HomePod, HomePod mini, or Apple TV 4K, as well as a device that supports ‌Apple Intelligence‌ (iPhone 15 Pro or newer).

‌HomeKit Secure Video‌ cameras can also record up to 4K footage in ‌iOS 27‌, but that feature does not use ‌Apple Intelligence‌.

Apple Intelligence Limit Increase (iCloud+)

Apple said at WWDC that some ‌Apple Intelligence‌ features like image generation with Image Playground will have limits on daily use.

Those limits can be increased with most ‌iCloud‌+ plans. Apple has not given a list of features that will have limits beyond ‌Image Playground‌, nor has it said what the limits will be without an ‌iCloud‌+ plan and with the tiered options.

Siri

‌Siri‌ conversations in the ‌Siri‌ app sync across devices using ‌iCloud‌. The ‌Siri‌ app lets you revisit previous conversations, start new conversations, pin important chats, and continue chats across iOS, macOS, and iPadOS.

Photos

There are several new ‌iCloud‌ features in the ‌Photos‌ app.

Prioritize Syncing - There's a toggle to force all of your photos to upload to ‌iCloud‌ regardless of battery status. It turns on for 24 hours and then turns off.

- There's a toggle to force all of your photos to upload to ‌iCloud‌ regardless of battery status. It turns on for 24 hours and then turns off. Shared Albums - Android and Windows users can upload photos to Shared Albums. Shared Albums also keep full-resolution photos and videos to support the cross-platform sharing feature.

- Android and Windows users can upload photos to Shared Albums. Shared Albums also keep full-resolution photos and videos to support the cross-platform sharing feature. Upload Speed - iPhones will now start uploading to iCloud Photos more quickly to make images available across devices faster.

Collaboration

Link Previews - ‌iCloud‌ collaboration links now show richer previews so you can more clearly see what you've been sent.

- ‌iCloud‌ collaboration links now show richer previews so you can more clearly see what you've been sent. Access Requests - Users can send access requests for items shared via ‌iCloud‌.

- Users can send access requests for items shared via ‌iCloud‌. Speed - Apple says users will get faster access to shared content on iCloud.com.

- Apple says users will get faster access to shared content on iCloud.com. Links - Creating links to ‌iCloud‌ content is easier with a more accessible share link.

Journal

You can now see the ‌iCloud‌ sync status for each journal entry.

Passwords

The Passwords app can use ‌Apple Intelligence‌ to automatically fix weak passwords in ‌iOS 27‌. It uses ‌iCloud‌ Keychain and Safari to operate.

An Apple Intelligence-compatible iPhone is required to use the feature.

Read More

More information on the features in ‌iOS 27‌ can be found in our roundup.

‌iOS 27‌ is available to developers and public beta testers. It will launch in September alongside new iPhone models.