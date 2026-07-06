Apple Intelligence Home Features Require 2TB iCloud+ Plan in iOS 27

Using Apple Intelligence camera features in the Home app will require an iCloud+ plan starting at 2TB, according to Apple. Apple shared the detail in its notes for the third macOS Golden Gate beta that was released today.



In iOS 27, iPadOS 27, and macOS 27 Golden Gate, the Home app is able to generate written summaries for motion alerts from HomeKit Secure Video cameras. It's also able to group footage from separate cameras for an overview of activity and pull out noteworthy recordings, plus it supports natural language search.

Apple said at WWDC that some ‌Apple Intelligence‌ features would require an ‌iCloud‌+ plan, but Apple didn't specify which tier users would need to subscribe to. For the Home features, users will need the 2TB ‌iCloud‌+ plan or better. The 2TB plan includes 2TB of ‌iCloud‌ storage and it costs $9.99 per month.

‌HomeKit Secure Video‌ cloud storage has always required a paid ‌iCloud‌ plan. The 50GB plan allows for one camera, while the 200GB plan supports up to five. The 2TB plan lets users add an unlimited number of ‌HomeKit Secure Video‌ cameras, and now it will also add the ‌Apple Intelligence‌ Home feature set. HomeKit video storage does not count against the storage limit of an ‌iCloud‌+ plan, so the full 2TB stays available for photos and other data.

More on what's new in the Home app in ‌iOS 27‌, ‌iPadOS 27‌, and macOS 27 can be found in our guide.