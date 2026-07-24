 Trump Vows to Reverse EU Fines Against Apple and Other Tech Companies, Threatens Tariffs - MacRumors
Skip to Content

Trump Vows to Reverse EU Fines Against Apple and Other Tech Companies, Threatens Tariffs

by

U.S. President Donald Trump today said on Truth Social that his administration plans to launch an investigation into fines the European Union has levied against tech companies like Apple, Google, and Meta for violating antitrust and Digital Markets Act rules.

european union eu

Trump called the European Union's conduct "illegal and highly unethical," vowing to get the penalties reversed and planning to institute a "substantial tariff."

The European Union is at it again and, as usual, taking direct aim at GREAT American Companies! After having fined Apple, for no reason at all, 15 Billion Dollars, Meta, 3 Billion Dollars, Amazon 2.5 Billion Dollars, and many others, we have just been informed that Google, a truly advanced and amazing group, has been fined yet another 1 Billion Dollars, without explanation. This brings the Google total to over 18 Billion Dollars! This illegal and highly discriminatory practice started at these high levels during the first year of the Sleepy Joe Biden Administration, but it's not going to continue during the Trump Administration. The United States of America is not a "PIGGYBANK" for Europe, nor will we allow it to be! Please let this TRUTH serve to represent that we will immediately initiate a 301 Investigation into the practice of "ROBBING" American Companies and, in turn, the American Taxpayer. The European Union will pay a very big price for this illegal and highly unethical conduct, which I have consistently warned them about. The penalties will be entirely reversed and, we anticipate, a substantial TARIFF to be placed on them at the earliest possible moment.

Apple was fined $570 million in 2025, ‌Meta‌ was fined $840 million in 2024 and $200 million in 2025, and Google was fined $1 billion this week after a $4.5 billion Android fine was upheld earlier this month.

Trump previously threatened European tariffs if the EU did not stop targeting U.S. companies, and the Office of the United States Trade Representative has also threatened to implement fees and restrictions on European services and companies.

Trump has focused heavily on tariffs during his second term, affecting U.S. companies and consumers. A 10 percent blanket tariff Trump enacted earlier this year expired today. The Trump administration implemented new tariffs to replace them, accusing 60 countries of failing to "impose and effectively enforce a prohibition on the importation of goods produced with forced labor." The tariffs will affect goods from the UK, China, and the European Union, among others.

Note: Due to the political or social nature of the discussion regarding this topic, the discussion thread is located in our Political News forum. All forum members and site visitors are welcome to read and follow the thread, but posting is limited to forum members with at least 100 posts.

Tags: Donald Trump, European Union

Popular Stories

Siri AI

Tim Cook Holds 'Constructive' Talks With EU Over Siri AI Launch

Wednesday July 1, 2026 4:49 am PDT by
Apple CEO Tim Cook held "constructive" talks with EU tech chief Henna Virkkunen on Tuesday about releasing Siri AI in the bloc while complying with the bloc's digital rules, reports the Financial Times ($). An EU spokesperson told the publication the virtual meeting had involved a "constructive exchange on topics of common interest, on which the work continues." Siri AI will be available...
Read Full Article111 comments
App Store vs EU Feature 2

Apple Loses EU Fight Over App Store Gatekeeper Label

Wednesday July 8, 2026 1:54 am PDT by
Apple's challenge against the EU's designation of its App Stores and iOS platform as "gatekeepers" was dismissed by Europe's top court on Wednesday, reports Reuters. "The General Court dismisses Apple's actions regarding its designation as a gatekeeper in relation to the App Store and iOS," the Luxembourg-based tribunal said.Apple took its case to Luxembourg's General Court in 2024 after the...
Read Full Article148 comments
meta logo new%402x

EU: Facebook and Instagram's Infinite Scroll May Break Digital Rules

Friday July 10, 2026 5:37 am PDT by
Meta has been warned by the European Commission that its endlessly scrolling Facebook and Instagram feeds may violate the EU's new Digital Services Act rules. In preliminary findings published on Friday, the Commission said that its investigation into features such as infinite scroll, autoplay, push notifications, and highly personalized recommender systems, found that Meta "did not...
Read Full Article292 comments

Top Rated Comments

G
germanbeer007
38 minutes ago at 12:37 pm
good. EU should be punished for making up stupid fines. total scam.
Score: 11 Votes (Like | Disagree)
one more Avatar
one more
22 minutes ago at 12:53 pm
Some sort of a regular cognitive & basic intelligence test for high-ranking politicians worldwide would be very welcome.
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
I7guy Avatar
I7guy
26 minutes ago at 12:50 pm
These fines are ludicrous. Even though these companies can afford them they are ridiculous and doesn’t mean they are in line “with the crime”.
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
J
jicon
34 minutes ago at 12:41 pm
That'll show them...(?) So Americans would be made to pay for what specific European produced product with an additional tax?
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
jon9091 Avatar
jon9091
25 minutes ago at 12:50 pm
He also said COVID would be gone in two weeks. 🥴
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
P
pbau
34 minutes ago at 12:42 pm
Give us Siri in Polish finally
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments