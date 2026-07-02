 iPhone Users Who Pay for iCloud Storage Get Two New Perks on iOS 27 - MacRumors
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iPhone Users Who Pay for iCloud Storage Get Two New Perks on iOS 27

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If you pay for certain iCloud+ storage plans beyond the 5GB that Apple offers for free, you will receive two more perks on iOS 27 at no additional cost.

iCloud iPhone 17 Pro
A summary of the two new iCloud+ perks on iOS 27:

  • Increased daily usage limits for some new Apple Intelligence features, including image generation in the revamped Image Playground app.
  • HomeKit Secure Video cameras receive generated video descriptions, search for camera clips, and automatic surfacing of noteworthy clips.

More details about each benefit are outlined below.

First, Apple said there will be daily usage limits for some of the new and enhanced Apple Intelligence features on iOS 27, including image generation. However, the company noted that "increased access" is available with "most" iCloud+ storage plans, which presumably means every plan except the base 50GB tier for $0.99 per month.

Apple said the limits are in place because the new features rely on "powerful server models," which are undoubtedly more expensive to run.

The underlying models that power Apple Intelligence are now based on Google's Gemini models, and this has resulted in improved Apple Intelligence features. Starting with iOS 27, for example, Apple's Image Playground app can generate "photorealistic" images. Apple has not disclosed the exact daily limits for image generation.

iPadOS 27 Image Playground
Second, Apple said at least some iCloud+ plans will now include Apple Intelligence features for compatible smart home cameras in Apple's Home app. These new features for HomeKit Secure Video cameras include generated video descriptions, the ability to search through camera clips, and automatic surfacing of noteworthy clips.

iOS 27 HomeKit Secure Video Camera scaled
These perks will likely require an iCloud+ plan with at least 200GB of storage for $2.99 per month. If you have an Apple One Family ($25.95 per month) or Apple One Premier ($37.95 per month) plan, you should get these benefits too.

Related Roundups: iOS 27, iPadOS 27
Tag: iCloud
Related Forum: Apple Music, Apple Pay/Card, iCloud, Fitness+

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Top Rated Comments

k1121j Avatar
k1121j
29 minutes ago at 06:17 am
This scares me.

In coming price increases.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
jooish Avatar
jooish
7 minutes ago at 06:39 am
Me with my $2.99 a month plan:



Attachment Image
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
963852741 Avatar
963852741
19 minutes ago at 06:26 am
But wait, there is more, presenting our new Apple One Premiere Deluxe plan ...
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
S
syklee26
17 minutes ago at 06:29 am
Tim Cook released a statement, "in order to provide this amazing perk, we will need to purchase more DRAM at very high cost, so we will have to jack up prices for Apple devices by additional 20%. We believe this nominal increase of price will bring a huge return on user experience, and you should all be glad to pay for it."
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
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