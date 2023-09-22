Apple Watch Series 9 Colors and Finishes: Which Should You Choose?

The Apple Watch Series 9 is available in a range of color options and finishes, with an entirely new hue available alongside some popular classics.



The ‌Apple Watch Series 9‌ is available in a total of eight colors, one of which is a brand new shade, and two distinct finishes. With an aluminum casing, the ‌Apple Watch Series 9‌'s four available color options are:



Pink

Starlight

Silver

Midnight

Starlight, Silver, and Midnight were all available on last year's Series 8 models. The only difference with this year's aluminum models is the discontinuation of the (PRODUCT)RED model and its replacement with a new soft pink color. This mirrors the iPhone 15 and ‌iPhone 15‌ Plus, where the iPhone 14's (PRODUCT)RED finish was discontinued and replaced with a new pink shade.

Apple's Silver anodized aluminum finish has been available on the company's devices for well over a decade, while Starlight is a warmer shade of silver that subtly angles toward gold or champagne. Midnight is effectively black with a hint of dark blue or navy. Each of the color options has a matching Apple Watch band, except for silver, since it is easily matched with so many other Apple Watch bands.

The ‌Apple Watch Series 9‌ is also available with a polished stainless steel casing in four different color options:



Silver

Gold

Graphite

Space Black (Apple Watch Hermès only)

This selection of stainless steel finishes is identical to the previous generation's offerings. While stainless steel is heavier than aluminum, it is much harder and more durable. It may be more liable to scratch due to its polished finish, but they can be buffed out like a conventional watch or an item of jewelry.



The stainless steel Apple Watch offers a more high-end, fashion-forward aesthetic, especially when paired with a premium band like the Modern Buckle. The Apple Watch Hermès takes the stainless steel Apple Watch to the next level with exclusive watch faces and ultra-premium bands.

The aluminum ‌Apple Watch Series 9‌ starts at $399, while the stainless steel model costs $699. The only difference between the casings other than their material and weight is the front crystal, which is upgraded from Ion-X strengthened glass to sapphire crystal on the stainless steel model.

How to Decide on an Apple Watch Color

It is important to consider which band you plan to use with your Apple Watch to ensure that they complement each other. You may prefer more neutral tones such as Midnight or Silver, and then use a more colorful band. Alternatively, you could choose a more striking device color like Pink, and then use a more neutral band. This is also a key consideration if you plan to switch bands regularly.

Silver on both the aluminum and stainless steel models may age better over time as new devices are released since they are more neutral, monochrome shades, and have been offered across multiple Apple Watch generations.

Pink could be a good choice, especially when combined with the Pink Sport Band, for a bold look, especially if you also have a Pink ‌iPhone 15‌ or ‌iPhone 15‌ Plus. If you want an Apple Watch in a brand new shade, Pink is also the only option. It is the color that is most noticeably new and indicates that you have the latest-generation device.

Your choice of color may also be dependent on how often you upgrade your ‌Apple Watch. If you upgrade every year or two, you may be more confident in buying a more striking new color. If you upgrade more often, it can be a good idea to get a different color every time since a new color can certainly add some novelty to purchasing a new ‌Apple Watch and make it feel more different from your previous device. Alternatively, if you plan to keep your ‌Apple Watch for many years and upgrade less often, it may be wiser to consider a neutral color or one that is more similar to one you have enjoyed previously.

Customers with multiple Apple devices may also want to get an Apple Watch color that complements their other devices. For example, if you have a Midnight HomePod and MacBook Air, it will be best complemented by the Midnight ‌Apple Watch Series 9‌. If you already have a Gold ‌iPhone 14‌ Pro, it will likely be best accompanied by a Gold stainless steel ‌Apple Watch Series 9‌. Likewise, if you have a Starlight Apple Watch, it will obviously match the Starlight ‌iPhone 14‌ and iPad mini.