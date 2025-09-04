Five Days Until the Apple Watch Series 11: All the Rumors

We have just a few more days to go until Apple's September 9 "Awe Dropping" event that will see the introduction of the Apple Watch Series 11. No design changes are expected this year, but there could be some internal updates.





The Apple Watch Series 11 is rumored to be getting a MediaTek modem that supports 5G RedCap, a 5G service designed for wearables that don't need standard 5G speeds. 5G RedCap should still bring speed improvements over the LTE that's in the current Series 10.

New Chip

Apple has a new S11 chip in store for the Series 11, but it will have the same processor as the Series 10. We're not expecting speed improvements, but the chip could be smaller, providing more space for other internal components.

Health Features

Apple could add blood pressure monitoring to the Apple Watch Series 11, but it's going to be more limited than a standard blood pressure monitoring device. The sensor won't provide exact systolic and diastolic measurements, and will instead monitor for hypertension and send an alert if the condition is detected over time.

Hypertension is a serious issue where a person's blood pressure stays high over time, and it is a risk factor for heart disease, stroke, and other health issues.

After receiving a hypertension alert, an Apple Watch user could provide that information to a medical professional for additional testing, similar to how the existing atrial fibrillation features work in the Apple Watch.

Other Features

Given that there are so few features rumored for the Apple Watch Series 11, there are likely some hidden features that we don't know about yet, so count on some surprises at Apple's event.

Apple will debut the Apple Watch Series 11 at the "Awe Dropping" event at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time on Tuesday, September 9. Pre-orders could take place on Friday, September 12, with a launch to follow on Friday, September 19.

