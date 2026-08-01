Top Stories: 'Apple Upgrade' Launches, iOS 26.6 Released, and More

We're a little more than a month away from the September iPhone debut season, but there's still lots to talk about in the Apple universe, led this week by the launch of the new Apple Upgrade program in the United States.



This week also saw the release of iOS 26.6 and other updates, fresh rumors about Apple's upcoming home hub and new Apple TV and HomePod mini models, and a MacRumors interview with Ed Zitron to discuss the state of the AI industry and where Apple may end up if it turns out there's an AI bubble which bursts at some point, so read on below for all of the details on these stories and more!



Top Stories

Apple Upgrade: Apple Retires iPhone Upgrade Program for Klarna-Backed Leases

As rumored, Apple this week launched Apple Upgrade, a new U.S. leasing program for iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple Watch. Apple partnered with Klarna for Apple Upgrade, and it replaces the current iPhone Upgrade Program and iPhone Payments.



Apple Upgrade lets you lease a variety of Apple devices, with iPhone and Apple Watch available in 12-month and 24-month term options and iPad and Mac offered in 24-month and 36-month term options. At the conclusion of the lease period, you can simply return the device, start a new lease, or convert the lease to an outright purchase by making a final payment covering the difference between the total lease payments made and the original retail price.

Be sure to check out our list of 20 things to know about the program before you take the plunge, and see our comparison example to help you decide whether Apple Upgrade is worth it to you.



Apple Will 'Watch Everything Burn' When AI Bubble Bursts - Ed Zitron

Memory prices have doubled, Macs and iPads have gone up, and iPhones are expected to follow. Ed Zitron – who writes the Where's Your Ed At newsletter, hosts the Better Offline podcast, and has been described by Politico as the AI boom's most "acerbic gadfly" – has spent years arguing the buildout driving those costs will never pay for itself.



We asked him what happens to Apple if he's right.



Apple Releases iOS 26.6 and iPadOS 26.6 With iOS 27 Optimizations

Apple this week released iOS 26.6 and related updates to the public, marking what should be one of the final updates before iOS 27 sees its official launch in September.



The updates patch hundreds of security flaws across Apple's operating systems, and Apple says they also prepare the Spotlight search index for the upcoming cycle of OS 27 releases.



All-New Apple Home Hub Reportedly Launching as Soon as October

Apple plans to release an all-new smart home hub at some point between October and early next year, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.

Apple Home Hub (Concept) Apple Home Hub (Concept)

Siri AI is expected to be a core feature of the hub, which is designed to be placed in rooms throughout your house, such as a kitchen, living room, or bedroom. The report said the device will be available in tabletop and wall-mounted versions, with Apple apparently believing that many customers will buy more than one.

Apple has also had updated Apple TV and HomePod mini models ready to go for quite some time, but they too have been waiting for Siri AI to be ready and thus should be launching in the fall once Siri AI is available to everyone.



iOS 27: All the New iCloud Features

Over the course of the iOS 27 beta testing cycle, we've been highlighting various changes and additions across apps and services, and this week we took a look at changes to iCloud and the Phone and FaceTime apps.



iCloud includes a number of improvements to syncing and sharing features, as well as new premium benefits for iCloud+ subscribers, while the Phone app gets a Call Context feature to show you relevant information from across your apps while you're on a phone call and FaceTime gets a number of improvements including a Dual Capture feature to let you stream video from both front and rear cameras simultaneously.



Apple Planning to Unveil Privacy-Focused Smart Glasses at WWDC 2027

Apple currently plans to unveil its first smart glasses at WWDC 2027 next June, and privacy will be a focus, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.



For the glasses, Apple is prototyping "a slew of new hardware and software-related privacy features" that are not available on current products, he said. He did not mention any specific features, but he noted that Apple's marketing will likely emphasize the privacy measures of its glasses compared to rival products like the Meta Ray-Bans.



MacRumors Newsletter

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