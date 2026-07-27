 Update Now: iOS 26.6 and macOS Tahoe 26.6 Patch Hundreds of Security Flaws - MacRumors
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Update Now: iOS 26.6 and macOS Tahoe 26.6 Patch Hundreds of Security Flaws

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Apple today released iOS 26.6, iPadOS 26.6, and macOS Tahoe 26.6, all of which have a long list of security fixes.

apple lock security bug vulnerability fix privacy
iOS 26.6 and iPadOS 26.6 address almost 90 security vulnerabilities affecting everything from the App Store to the Neural Engine. Multiple kernel and WebKit vulnerabilities were fixed, along with problems affecting Wi-Fi, Siri, and the iPhone's image processing.

Details on all of the fixes can be found in Apple's security support document.

‌macOS Tahoe‌ 26.6 has more than 130 vulnerability fixes, with many of those updates also available in macOS Sequoia 15.7.8 and macOS Sonoma 14.8.8. The latter two updates are available for Macs not running ‌macOS Tahoe‌.

Apple's other updates, tvOS 26.6, watchOS 26.6, and visionOS 26.6, also have over 80 security fixes.

While Apple doesn't say that any of the vulnerabilities are known to have been actively exploited, now that the issues are public, devices that aren't updated could be vulnerable. It's a good idea to update all of your devices to the latest software that's available to keep yourself safe.

Related Roundups: iOS 26, iPadOS 26, macOS Tahoe
Tag: Vulnerabiltiies
Related Forums: iOS 26, macOS Tahoe

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Top Rated Comments

jz0309 Avatar
jz0309
34 minutes ago at 11:57 am
that's why I keep saying: security updates are a good thing
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
I7guy Avatar
I7guy
32 minutes ago at 11:59 am
Whew. Everything but my HomePod is updated. Waiting for the AW to finish.

I agree with @jz0309 security updates are a good thing.

90 vulnerabilities? AI is working overtime.;)
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
iscat Avatar
iscat
8 minutes ago at 12:23 pm
Wow, it hasn't even been a month since 26.5.2 and we already get over 130 vulnerability fixes. Only a preview of what's to come in the AI vulnerability wars.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
T
Tranel
26 minutes ago at 12:04 pm
AI seems to drive the amount of fixes ...
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
antonrg Avatar
antonrg
8 minutes ago at 12:23 pm
Interesting bit mentioned in the update on my iPad Air M1 is "...security and performance improvements and optimisation of the Spotlight index to prepare for iPadOS 27."
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
J
jimmy_john
22 minutes ago at 12:08 pm
Finally get rid of Liquid Trash?
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
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