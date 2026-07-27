Update Now: iOS 26.6 and macOS Tahoe 26.6 Patch Hundreds of Security Flaws
Apple today released iOS 26.6, iPadOS 26.6, and macOS Tahoe 26.6, all of which have a long list of security fixes.
iOS 26.6 and iPadOS 26.6 address almost 90 security vulnerabilities affecting everything from the App Store to the Neural Engine. Multiple kernel and WebKit vulnerabilities were fixed, along with problems affecting Wi-Fi, Siri, and the iPhone's image processing.
Details on all of the fixes can be found in Apple's security support document.
macOS Tahoe 26.6 has more than 130 vulnerability fixes, with many of those updates also available in macOS Sequoia 15.7.8 and macOS Sonoma 14.8.8. The latter two updates are available for Macs not running macOS Tahoe.
Apple's other updates, tvOS 26.6, watchOS 26.6, and visionOS 26.6, also have over 80 security fixes.
While Apple doesn't say that any of the vulnerabilities are known to have been actively exploited, now that the issues are public, devices that aren't updated could be vulnerable. It's a good idea to update all of your devices to the latest software that's available to keep yourself safe.
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