 'Apple Upgrade' Pricing: You Can Lease an iPhone Starting at $18/Month - MacRumors
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'Apple Upgrade' Pricing: You Can Lease an iPhone Starting at $18/Month

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As expected, the Apple Upgrade program launched today, allowing customers in the U.S. to lease most iPhone, Apple Watch, iPad, and Mac models. While the program is offered by Apple, the leasing is handled by financing company Klarna.

Apple Upgrade iPhone
The program essentially allows you to subscribe to an Apple device with monthly payments. At the end of the lease, you can return your device and either upgrade to a new one or move on. If you prefer to keep your device at the end of the lease, you can pay a fee through the Klarna app to own it outright instead of upgrading to something new.

Apple Upgrade allows you to lease an iPhone for as little as $17.99 per month, with the complete breakdown of starting prices listed below.

iPhone

  • iPhone 17e: From $17.99/month for 24 months
  • iPhone 17: From $22.99/month for 24 months
  • iPhone Air: From $28.99/month for 24 months
  • iPhone 17 Pro: From $31.99/month for 24 months
  • iPhone 17 Pro Max: From $34.99/month for 24 months

Apple Watch

  • Apple Watch Series 11: From $11.99/month for 24 months
  • Apple Watch Ultra 3: From $24.99/month for 24 months
  • Apple Watch Hermès Series 11: From $40.78/month for 24 months
  • Apple Watch Hermès Ultra 3: From $47.03/month for 24 months

iPad

  • iPad mini: From $11.99/month for 36 months
  • iPad Air: From $15.99/month for 36 months
  • iPad Pro: From $24.99/month for 36 months

Mac

  • MacBook Air: From $24.99/month for 36 months
  • iMac: From $28.99/month for 36 months
  • MacBook Pro: From $38.99/month for 36 months
  • Mac Studio: From $48.99/month for 36 months

If a device is not listed above, it is not eligible for the Apple Upgrade program at this time. Notable exclusions include the iPhone 16, the Apple Watch SE, the entry-level iPad, the MacBook Neo, and the Mac mini.

You can learn more about the Apple Upgrade program on Apple's website and by reading our coverage of Apple's announcement earlier today.

Apple Upgrade is currently available in the U.S. only.

Tag: Apple Upgrade Program

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Top Rated Comments

Y
Yourbigpalal83
5 minutes ago at 07:50 am
HERES A CRAZY IDEA...SAVE UP AND BUY IT OUTRIGHT...or better yet, trade in your old stuff to off set the cost. You lease a car, a house. Something you need to survive and most likely cant afford upfront. Something you plan on using 5 years or more. If your leasing a apple watch or an iphone, your a sucker. Im sorry. Save up the money and buy it outright then when your done using it trade it in towards the new one, that way you dont owe anyone anything the moment you walk out the door with it in the bag!

Common sense people.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
A
abatabia
9 minutes ago at 07:46 am
Have had nothing but bad experiences with klarna. Stay away from this. Buy refurbished.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
KENESS Avatar
KENESS
4 minutes ago at 07:51 am

pay a fee through the Klarna? how much 😳 just to keep a device you were leasing.
It's not really a "fee". You'd pay the difference between what your lease payments have added up to and the original retail price.

So if the original retail price when you started was $1200, and the sum total of all your lease payments for those 36 months was $900, you'd pay $300 and then it is yours to keep.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Mlrollin91 Avatar
Mlrollin91
5 minutes ago at 07:50 am

pay a fee through the Klarna? how much 😳 just to keep a device you were leasing.
The “fee” is the remaining MSRP balance of the device. Klarna is not actually charging you anything. You just have a balance to own the device at the end of the term.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
D
DEMinSoCAL
5 minutes ago at 07:50 am

You will own nothing and be happy.
Why not. You will DIE and not be able to take any of it with you.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
BeatsByTim Avatar
BeatsByTim
8 minutes ago at 07:47 am
Glad to see Apple is teaming up with the scummiest predatory lending company. Thanks, Tim!
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
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