 Apple Upgrade: Is Leasing Your Next iPhone Worth It? - MacRumors
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Apple Upgrade: Is Leasing Your Next iPhone Worth It?

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With the new Apple Upgrade program in the U.S., you can now lease an iPhone, but is it worth it? The answer is more complicated than a simple yes or no.

Apple Upgrade Is It Worth It
We'll use the iPhone 17 Pro with 256GB of storage on a one-year lease as an example. In the U.S., the device costs $1,099 upfront, but through Apple Upgrade you can lease it for $45.99/month for 12 months.

For a 12-month lease, your payments would total $551.88, which is lower than the $1,099 that you would have spent upfront. However, it is not quite that simple, as you have to choose from one of the three following options after your lease ends:

  • Return your iPhone.
  • Return your iPhone and upgrade to a newer iPhone.
  • Buy the iPhone outright by paying an amount equal to the device's retail price minus any lease payments made.

We dive into each of those options below.

Options

Returning the iPhone

If you return the iPhone 17 Pro and simply move on from the Apple Upgrade program, then your total cost to own the device would be $551.88 after 12 months, plus sales tax if applicable. While that is less than paying $1,099 upfront, the catch is that you are no longer in possession of the device after your lease ends and cannot resell it or trade it in.

Resale value is a big factor. If you paid $1,099 upfront for the iPhone 17 Pro but resold it for say $650 through a private sale on eBay or Facebook Marketplace after 12 months, then you only spent $450 to own the device for a year, compared to $551 if you leased it through the Apple Upgrade Program for that long. But if you somehow only managed to get $500 for the device in a private sale, then you spent $600 for the device and could have saved a bit of money by opting for the Apple Upgrade program.

$551.88 is approximately 50% of the iPhone 17 Pro's price, so Apple is essentially betting that the device will retain more than 50% of its value after one year, in order to ensure that the Apple Upgrade program is profitable. Resale prices for used iPhones can vary significantly, but Apple almost certainly expects to come out ahead.

For instance, Apple's trade-in program currently offers $560 for a used iPhone 16 Pro in good condition, and that device was released nearly two years ago. Yet, Apple is effectively "giving you back" only $547.12 on a used iPhone 17 Pro after just one year ($1,099 minus $551.88), so the math unsurprisingly works in Apple's favor.

Keep in mind that the Apple Upgrade program is partly about convenience, as you do not have to deal with reselling your iPhone — not everyone likes to deal with eBay or Facebook Marketplace. That alone might sway some customers towards Apple Upgrade, even if they know there is a chance it is not the most financially optimal decision.

Upgrading to a New iPhone

If you return the iPhone and upgrade to a newer one, the process essentially starts over.

For example, if the iPhone 18 Pro with 256GB of storage were to be offered at the same $45.99/month price, you would pay another $551.88 during the following 12 months. That would bring your total cost to $1,103.76 over two years, and you would still need to return the iPhone 18 Pro or make a final payment to keep it.

If you had purchased both the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro upfront for $1,099 each, the total cost would have been $2,198. If you had managed to resell the devices for $650 each, you would have recouped $1300, lowering your final cost to $898, which would have been less than the $1,103.76 cost of leasing the devices after two years.

Of course, the resale values we have provided are purely hypothetical. There is no way of knowing what a used iPhone will be worth with certainty, but Apple has surely put a lot of research into its leasing prices to ensure that it makes a profit.

Buying the iPhone

If you opt to buy the iPhone outright at the end of your 12-month lease, by paying an amount equal to the device's retail price minus the $551.88 in lease payments made, then you simply owe the remaining $547.12 to Apple's financing partner Klarna. This brings your total cost to $1,099, which is the upfront price of the iPhone 17 Pro.

In this case, you ultimately just purchased your iPhone 17 Pro with interest-free financing, by spreading out the $1,099 cost over 12 months.

Is It Worth It?

If you simply want to spend the least amount of money on iPhones over time, buying them upfront and reselling them privately is very likely the best option.

However, the Apple Upgrade program can be worth it for customers who value convenience and predictability. If you want a new iPhone every year or two and want to avoid the hassle of selling your existing iPhone through eBay or Facebook Marketplace, then the program is worth considering if the monthly payments fit into your budget.

The option to buy out the iPhone at the end of the lease is more straightforward. Since the final payment is equal to the original retail price minus the payments already made, Apple Upgrade effectively becomes a 12-month, interest-free financing plan. In this case, you would not have spent any more than you would have upfront.

Tag: Apple Upgrade Program

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Top Rated Comments

zorinlynx Avatar
zorinlynx
23 minutes ago at 07:37 am
At first this sounds like a great idea with no downsides, but the problem is that Apple is doing this through Klarna, which is one of the most predatory companies out there, that takes advantage of people living paycheck to paycheck by burying them in debt that they can't possibly hope to ever repay.

So yeah, no thanks.

Why the heck couldn't Apple just handle this themselves? They have the capital to do so, why partner with vultures?
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Astuces iOS Avatar
Astuces iOS
25 minutes ago at 07:35 am
This program is made to upgrade every time, it’s not a huge deal, why you have a phone? To call people, check emails and stuff like that… if your iphone does the job, why upgrade? When you buy an iphone, it can do the job for many people at least 4 years !
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
mattopotamus Avatar
mattopotamus
18 minutes ago at 07:42 am
Even more proof that you should buy your phone outright and decide what is best after a year.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
T
triumvirate
6 minutes ago at 07:55 am
It’s no coincidence this is introduced during the price hikes and before the upcoming “uLtRa” Mac and iPhone lines.

This might be somewhat useful for the very responsible (a rarity), but for most Klarna is just a predatory company that diminishes the Apple brand being attached to it (imo).
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
C
CarAnalogy
7 minutes ago at 07:54 am

This is my thought too. How else is Klarna actually going to make money off of this? Apple has been VERY acceptable when it's come to "wear and tear" - but .... Klarna has an incentive to be more picky.
The same way most companies like this do. Building a book of debt to sell to debt collectors.

And yes that too exactly. They seem to make that point repeatedly and strongly. I have a feeling there's going to be a lot of extra hidden fees.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
D
Dfor83
8 minutes ago at 07:53 am
Stuck with 3 carriers and no prepaid. No thanks
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
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