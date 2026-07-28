 All-New Apple Home Hub Reportedly Launching as Soon as October - MacRumors
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All-New Apple Home Hub Reportedly Launching as Soon as October

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Apple plans to release an all-new smart home hub at some point between October and early next year, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.

Home Hub Command Center with Dome Base FeatureApple Home Hub (Concept)

Siri AI is expected to be a core feature of the hub, which is designed to be placed in rooms throughout your house, such as a kitchen, living room, or bedroom. The report said the device will be available in tabletop and wall-mounted versions, with Apple apparently believing that many customers will buy more than one.

The hub will essentially combine a HomePod-like speaker with a 7-inch display. The report said the device runs an entirely new operating system based on the Apple TV's tvOS platform, with the interface described as tvOS blended with watchOS and iOS. There will be a grid of icons, widgets, and apps, along with customizable clock faces.

With built-in facial recognition, the hub can identify who is looking at the display and show personalized information, the report said. As a user approaches the hub, or moves away from it, the size of the interface elements will change.

Other features mentioned include FaceTime video calls, home security monitoring, HomeKit accessory management, photo galleries, a calendar, music playback, and an intercom system for households with multiple Apple home devices.

Apple also continues to work on an advanced in-home security camera that would compete with Amazon's Ring products, according to the report.

Tags: Apple Command Center Guide, Apple Home, Mark Gurman, Siri AI

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Top Rated Comments

Mrkevinfinnerty Avatar
Mrkevinfinnerty
43 minutes ago at 09:32 am
Been months away since 2021
Score: 12 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Taq'aix Avatar
Taq'aix
12 minutes ago at 10:04 am
Another device no one asked for.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Treble Avatar
Treble
26 minutes ago at 09:49 am
Tomorrows article will be new Apple TV coming in 2026 with these new features mark my words 😉
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
J
jack5789
40 minutes ago at 09:36 am
I want to see what the OpenAI version of this looks like first before choosing which one to buy. I have a HomePod in each room of my apartment and having to interact with them through the current Siri is a huge bummer. Even the new Siri AI is pretty limited--seemingly because Apple has heavily restricted what it is allowed to talk about.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
A
AbSoluTc
12 minutes ago at 10:04 am
Oh look, a great way to serve you ADs.

No thanks. I see no real reason to have this in a home.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
BeatsByTim Avatar
BeatsByTim
18 minutes ago at 09:58 am
I'm trying to think of any reason to buy such a product and am coming up empty. I mean, it's not as bad as vision pro but....
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
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