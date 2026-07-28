All-New Apple Home Hub Reportedly Launching as Soon as October

Apple plans to release an all-new smart home hub at some point between October and early next year, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.

Apple Home Hub (Concept)

Siri AI is expected to be a core feature of the hub, which is designed to be placed in rooms throughout your house, such as a kitchen, living room, or bedroom. The report said the device will be available in tabletop and wall-mounted versions, with Apple apparently believing that many customers will buy more than one.

The hub will essentially combine a HomePod-like speaker with a 7-inch display. The report said the device runs an entirely new operating system based on the Apple TV's tvOS platform, with the interface described as tvOS blended with watchOS and iOS. There will be a grid of icons, widgets, and apps, along with customizable clock faces.

With built-in facial recognition, the hub can identify who is looking at the display and show personalized information, the report said. As a user approaches the hub, or moves away from it, the size of the interface elements will change.

Other features mentioned include FaceTime video calls, home security monitoring, HomeKit accessory management, photo galleries, a calendar, music playback, and an intercom system for households with multiple Apple home devices.

Apple also continues to work on an advanced in-home security camera that would compete with Amazon's Ring products, according to the report.