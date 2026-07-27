 Apple Responds to Lawsuit Over Fake Bitcoin Wallet Scam in App Store - MacRumors
Skip to Content

Apple Responds to Lawsuit Over Fake Bitcoin Wallet Scam in App Store

by

Apple is facing a new lawsuit from three customers who allegedly lost a combined $1.8 million after falling victim to a fake Bitcoin wallet app in the App Store, according to a complaint filed in California federal court on Friday.

apple bitcoin app scam
The complaint alleges that Apple violated California's Consumers Legal Remedies Act and other laws by failing to adequately review and monitor apps distributed through the App Store, despite marketing it as "a safe and trusted place to discover and download apps." Due to these assurances in Apple's marketing, the complaint said the plaintiffs trusted that a Sparrow Wallet app they downloaded from the App Store on iOS was legitimate, when in reality it was a fraudulent spoof designed to steal Bitcoin from users.

Sparrow Wallet is only available on Windows, macOS, and Linux. The popular Bitcoin wallet is not available on iOS, but scammers have released fake lookalike apps in the App Store that can trick users into giving up control of their funds.

"Users found their accounts had been wiped out and their cryptocurrency assets transferred to the scammers' private wallets," the complaint says. "This fraud succeeded precisely because Apple exploited the consumer trust it had deliberately cultivated through more than a decade of marketing the App Store as a uniquely safe and trusted environment."

The plaintiffs James Ramirez, Christopher Ellis, and Jalen Delgado had Bitcoin amounts that were worth approximately $875,000, $840,000, and $120,000 respectively stolen via the app from May to August of 2025, according to the complaint.

Even when victims reported fraud, the lawsuit alleges that Apple often took little to no action, and it says other fake Sparrow apps remain in the App Store.

Sparrow Wallet developer Craig Raw has publicly addressed Apple's slow response to multiple fake versions of his app appearing in the App Store. In a January 2024 social media post, for example, he said "there is still a scam 'Sparrow Wallet' app on the @Apple App Store, despite myself and others having reported it weeks ago."

Last month, Raw said his attempt at protecting users by submitting a "placeholder" app to the App Store that contained marketing screenshots stating that Sparrow Wallet is a desktop app only resulted in his Apple Developer account being flagged for termination due to "dishonest activity." Apple later reversed this decision.

The plaintiffs are seeking damages, including reimbursement of all funds wrongfully lost through the fraudulent Sparrow Wallet app.

Update — July 27 at 5:30 a.m. Pacific Time: In response to our request for comment, Apple said it has taken swift action to remove any apps impersonating Sparrow Wallet on the App Store and to terminate developer accounts associated with those apps.

Apple said developers who suspect that content available on an Apple service infringes on their intellectual property rights can submit a dispute form to Apple's legal department, and customers can report App Store scams or frauds too. Apple says it takes immediate action against apps that do not comply with its guidelines.

Apple previously announced that it terminated 193,000 developer accounts over fraud concerns and prevented over $2.2 billion in potentially fraudulent transactions in 2025.

Tags: App Store, Apple Lawsuits

Popular Stories

Apple Acquires Award Winning App Play Feature

Apple Acquires Award-Winning App 'Play'

Monday June 29, 2026 7:39 am PDT by
In February, Apple notified the European Commission that it would be acquiring certain assets from and have the right to hire certain employees from Rabbit 3 Times, the company behind the award-winning app design tool Play. The notification was published on the European Commission's website this week, following a four-month waiting period. Play was a Mac and iPhone app that allowed designers ...
Read Full Article17 comments
app store blue banner uk fixed

UK Pushes Apple to Loosen App Store Payment and NFC Rules

Tuesday June 30, 2026 3:00 am PDT by
The U.K.'s competition regulator has proposed letting app developers direct users to payment options outside Apple's App Store and Google's Play Store, in a move aimed at increasing competition and reducing the fees charged by the two companies. As reported by Reuters, the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said the proposals would remove restrictions that currently prevent U.K....
Read Full Article49 comments
app store blue banner epic 1

Supreme Court Will Hear Apple's Appeal in Epic Games App Store Fight

Tuesday June 30, 2026 10:34 am PDT by
The United States Supreme Court has agreed to hear Apple's appeal against the contempt ruling that forced it to change its App Store linking rules, reports Reuters. In a statement to MacRumors, Apple said the court's decision was welcome news. This is an important question of law and we are pleased the Supreme Court will hear our case. Apple asked the Supreme Court to review the decision...
Read Full Article29 comments

Top Rated Comments

T
tech_enthusiast_
2 days ago at 11:15 am
If Apple is going to claim that the reason that they must control the one and only App Store on Apple devices is because it’s the only way for them to keep users safe, they absolutely deserve to be held at least partially responsible when apps on that store take advantage of users.
Score: 90 Votes (Like | Disagree)
rikki_t Avatar
rikki_t
2 days ago at 11:20 am
As a Nigerian Prince I am devastated by the loss of my Bitcoin fortune, lets all hope for a successful outcome
Score: 63 Votes (Like | Disagree)
jarman92 Avatar
jarman92
2 days ago at 11:14 am
HA! A well-deserved lawsuit and I hope they take Apple to the cleaners. I’ll bet this app was reported dozens if not hundreds of times but Apple does absolutely nothing about user reports.
Score: 58 Votes (Like | Disagree)
N
neuropsychguy
2 days ago at 11:28 am

Thanks to the EU for forcing Apple to allow 3rd party app stores, this would never have happened without the EU.
Your comment makes no sense in the context of this story. Did you mean to comment on a different story?
Score: 55 Votes (Like | Disagree)
M
MrSnirf
2 days ago at 11:55 am

So the customers are suing Apple for their own stupidity.
I don't know about that. They trusted Apple ('https://www.apple.com/app-store/')



Attachment Image
Score: 54 Votes (Like | Disagree)
W
whitby
2 days ago at 11:16 am
This looks as if Apple’s claim to protect users from dishonest and fraudulent apps is not true and worse, when fraudulent apps are flagged, they do nothing. Makes the fee Apple charge for the App Store seem even less reasonable. Apple used to be better than this. What happened?
Score: 47 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments