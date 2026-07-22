iMac Update Expected This Year, Model With OLED Display Also in Works

Apple has finished development of a new iMac that it plans to release later this year, according to a report today from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. The updated iMac is one of 11 new Mac models that Apple plans to release over the next two years or so.



The next iMac will unsurprisingly have a newer chip, but the report did not indicate if Apple plans to use the existing M5 chip or the upcoming M6 chip.

No major design changes have been rumored for the next iMac, so it will likely continue to have a 24-inch LCD screen. However, the report said Apple is planning a subsequent iMac with an OLED display for release "further in the future."

The current iMac with the M4 chip was announced in October 2024. The desktop computer did not receive an M5 chip upgrade last year, so the model coming this year would represent the first refresh in two years. The report said the iMac will continue to come in two configurations, with varying CPU/GPU core counts and ports.

Apple discontinued the Intel-based iMac Pro and 27-inch iMac models in 2021 and 2022, respectively, and the computer has only come in a 24-inch size since then. Over the years, there have been rumors that an iMac Pro with at least a 30-inch display and Apple silicon might be released one day, but nothing of that sort has materialized.

Apple raised prices on all Macs last month amid rising memory chip costs. In the U.S., the iMac now starts at $1,499, up from $1,299.